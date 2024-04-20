Pride but no progress as Aberdeen come up agonisingly short in Scottish Cup classic

Aberdeen manager-in-waiting Jimmy Thelin may not have got the result he wanted but even watching from afar the Swede will have learned all about the side he will inherit this summer.

The Dons exited the Scottish Cup after one of the most incredible semi-finals in recent memory.

In truth Aberdeen did not deserve their fate, a 6-5 defeat on penalties following a dramatic 3-3 draw after 120 pulsating minutes at Hampden.

But football has a way of delivering drama unlike any other – even if the ending is not to your liking.

There were so many chapters to this remarkable tale at the National Stadium.

A penalty not given following a VAR check before another was awarded then overturned on review.

Golden chances squandered before the sinner turned creator to take the tie to extra-time, three players in red jerseys forced off the field due to injury, a mistake to concede a goal turned to elation by dramatic atonement – and that was all before we even reached the dramatic conclusion of penalty kicks.

Yes, the 2024 Scottish Cup final between Aberdeen and Celtic truly had it all.

Drama from the first whistle to the last in a Hampden thriller

Angus MacDonald, making his Hampden debut after playing no part in the League Cup semi-final or final earlier in the campaign, was named skipper in the absence of suspended captain Graeme Shinnie.

He had the armband all of two minutes before he was raising his arms aloft to celebrate a goal from his team-mates – and it was the type of goal of which Thelin would approve.

From the moment Nicky Devlin took possession in his own half Aberdeen’s intention was clear as Devlin picked out Jamie McGrath who laid the ball off to Leighton Clarkson.

The former Liverpool man then provided the killer pass to send Bojan Miovski clear and he finished in clinical fashion.

It all happened in a blur of seconds but it was devastating in its simplicity.

Win the ball, transition quickly, turn defence into attack, create a chance and score.

There are few better around in Scottish football for providing that end product than Miovski who yet again proved himself the man for the big occasion at the National Stadium.

MacDonald’s costly mistake

How frustrating must it have been then to see the Dons extend an open invitation for Celtic to haul themselves level.

The Dons had comfortably dealt with what Celtic could muster while carrying an attacking threat of their own in an encouraging opening before a huge mistake from MacDonald let the Hoops back into the tie.

There’s no nice way of writing this – it was a horrendous mistake from the stand-in skipper as he was caught dithering in possession by Kyogo who won the ball before racing clear on goal.

Stefan Gartenmann got back to make a terrific block but the ball broke perfectly for Nicolas Kuhn to roll it into the empty net for a gift-wrapped equaliser.

From holding their own the Dons found themselves pushed back but having kept the Hoops at bay they regained their composure and finished the half on top.

Miovski a handful all afternoon

Miovski was a big reason for that.

The North Macedonian international possesses that special quality which no-one else in his team has – the ability to spark fear in the opposition.

Whenever he was on the move the Celtic central defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales were hesitant and indecisive.

He may have been the lone striker but in a hugely promising first half Miovski’s threat was apparent as he forced Carter-Vickers into rushing a clearance for a corner.

Scales was then the most fortunate man on the pitch as he avoided conceding a penalty in first-half stoppage time for handball after VAR deemed the offence had taken place outside the box.

Late fightback as Dons forced extra-time

The interval came at the wrong time for Dons as Celtic were able to use the break to regroup, and as a result the second half was a different story.

Duk, who had been a bundle of energy in the opening 45 minutes, struggled to maintain the tempo and aggression of his first half showing and it meant Aberdeen’s right side became an area the Hoops could exploit.

Interim boss Peter Leven sensed it and he send his substitutes to warm-up.

But before a change could be made it was a sub for the men in green and white who made an impact as James Forrest cut in from the left wing before curling the ball low past Roos to put his side ahead.

Duk departed soon thereafter with Junior Hoilett coming on wide left while Jamie McGrath switched to the right flank.

Chances had been non-existent for Aberdeen in the second half but Canadian international Hoilett squandered a terrific chance 10 minutes from time to level the game.

Miovski squared the ball for the winger only for Hoilett to find the side netting with the goal at his mercy.

Hoilett had even further anguish five minutes later as Hart spilled a ball into the box at his feet only for Carter-Vickers to block his net-bound effort before Hart gathered the loose ball almost on the line.

But Hoilett would not accept this day being the tale of his two missed chances and he produced a magnificent ball into the box in the final minute for Sokler to head home a dramatic equaliser.

The rollercoaster ride continued into extra-time and beyond

The Dons deserved their equaliser but their hopes of completing the comeback were dented in the first 15 minutes of the additional period as both Miovski and Connor Barron suffered injuries.

Miovski limped off while Barron, who was nearly left immobile, soldiered on until half-time in extra-time, by which point Matt O’Riley had struck again to put the Hoops back in front.

The break finally permitted Leven to make the change with Ryan Duncan replacing his injured team-mate, the third to limp off behind Miovski and Nicky Devlin.

There was further drama – of course there was – to come as Hoilett won the Dons a penalty only for VAR to overturn it and deem the winger had fouled another Hoops player – and that looked to be that for Aberdeen.

But there was another incredible twist as Hoilett flighted in another fabulous ball for MacDonald to head home a 119th minute equaliser to take this tie to penalties.

Spot kick anguish for Aberdeen

All four of Celtic’s takers scored with Kelle Roos suffering an injury in trying to keep out the fourth spot kick from Paulo Bernardo.

The lengthy delay while he received treatment delayed Ryan Duncan’s spot kick and he then saw his effort hit of the boss before spinning out of play.

But of course there was more to come as Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart stepped up to win the game of his side, only to hit the post himself.

Hoilett scored Aberdeen’s fifth to prolong the drama into sudden death until Killian Phillips stepped up with the Dons’ seventh penalty of the day only for Hart to save his spot-kick and book Celtic’s return for the final in May.

Despair for a group of Aberdeen players who had run themselves into the ground for the cause and because of that there should be nothing but pride.

No doubt the watching Thelin will have approved.