Pride but no progress as Aberdeen come up agonisingly short in Scottish Cup classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Analysis Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Pride but no progress as Aberdeen come up agonisingly short in Scottish Cup classic

Thrilling semi-final at Hampden had everything but a happy ending for the Dons in an afternoon which will live long in the memory.

Aberdeen's Kelle Roos following his side's Scottish Cup defeat on penalties to Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos following his side's Scottish Cup defeat on penalties to Celtic. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Aberdeen manager-in-waiting Jimmy Thelin may not have got the result he wanted but even watching from afar the Swede will have learned all about the side he will inherit this summer.

The Dons exited the Scottish Cup after one of the most incredible semi-finals in recent memory.

In truth Aberdeen did not deserve their fate, a 6-5 defeat on penalties following a dramatic 3-3 draw after 120 pulsating minutes at Hampden.

But football has a way of delivering drama unlike any other – even if the ending is not to your liking.

There were so many chapters to this remarkable tale at the National Stadium.

A penalty not given following a VAR check before another was awarded then overturned on review.

Golden chances squandered before the sinner turned creator to take the tie to extra-time, three players in red jerseys forced off the field due to injury, a mistake to concede a goal turned to elation by dramatic atonement – and that was all before we even reached the dramatic conclusion of penalty kicks.

Yes, the 2024 Scottish Cup final between Aberdeen and Celtic truly had it all.

Drama from the first whistle to the last in a Hampden thriller

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image: SNS

Angus MacDonald, making his Hampden debut after playing no part in the League Cup semi-final or final earlier in the campaign, was named skipper in the absence of suspended captain Graeme Shinnie.

He had the armband all of two minutes before he was raising his arms aloft to celebrate a goal from his team-mates – and it was the type of goal of which Thelin would approve.

From the moment Nicky Devlin took possession in his own half Aberdeen’s intention was clear as Devlin picked out Jamie McGrath who laid the ball off to Leighton Clarkson.

The former Liverpool man then provided the killer pass to send Bojan Miovski clear and he finished in clinical fashion.

It all happened in a blur of seconds but it was devastating in its simplicity.

Win the ball, transition quickly, turn defence into attack, create a chance and score.

There are few better around in Scottish football for providing that end product than Miovski who yet again proved himself the man for the big occasion at the National Stadium.

MacDonald’s costly mistake

Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn celebrates as he scores to make it 1-1. Image: SNS

How frustrating must it have been then to see the Dons extend an open invitation for Celtic to haul themselves level.

The Dons had comfortably dealt with what Celtic could muster while carrying an attacking threat of their own in an encouraging opening before a huge mistake from MacDonald let the Hoops back into the tie.

There’s no nice way of writing this – it was a horrendous mistake from the stand-in skipper as he was caught dithering in possession by Kyogo who won the ball before racing clear on goal.

Stefan Gartenmann got back to make a terrific block but the ball broke perfectly for Nicolas Kuhn to roll it into the empty net for a gift-wrapped equaliser.

From holding their own the Dons found themselves pushed back but having kept the Hoops at bay they regained their composure and finished the half on top.

Miovski a handful all afternoon

Bojan Miovski was a constant threat for the Dons. Image: SNS

Miovski was a big reason for that.

The North Macedonian international possesses that special quality which no-one else in his team has – the ability to spark fear in the opposition.

Whenever he was on the move the Celtic central defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales were hesitant and indecisive.

He may have been the lone striker but in a hugely promising first half Miovski’s threat was apparent as he forced Carter-Vickers into rushing a clearance for a corner.

Scales was then the most fortunate man on the pitch as he avoided conceding a penalty in first-half stoppage time for handball after VAR deemed the offence had taken place outside the box.

Late fightback as Dons forced extra-time

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski and fans as he scores to make it 2-2 against Celtic. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski and fans as he scores to make it 2-2 against Celtic. Image; SNS

The interval came at the wrong time for Dons as Celtic were able to use the break to regroup, and as a result the second half was a different story.

Duk, who had been a bundle of energy in the opening 45 minutes, struggled to maintain the tempo and aggression of his first half showing and it meant Aberdeen’s right side became an area the Hoops could exploit.

Interim boss Peter Leven sensed it and he send his substitutes to warm-up.

But before a change could be made it was a sub for the men in green and white who made an impact as James Forrest cut in from the left wing before curling the ball low past Roos to put his side ahead.

Duk departed soon thereafter with Junior Hoilett coming on wide left while Jamie McGrath switched to the right flank.

Chances had been non-existent for Aberdeen in the second half but Canadian international Hoilett squandered a terrific chance 10 minutes from time to level the game.

Miovski squared the ball for the winger only for Hoilett to find the side netting with the goal at his mercy.

Hoilett had even further anguish five minutes later as Hart spilled a ball into the box at his feet only for Carter-Vickers to block his net-bound effort before Hart gathered the loose ball almost on the line.

But Hoilett would not accept this day being the tale of his two missed chances and he produced a magnificent ball into the box in the final minute for Sokler to head home a dramatic equaliser.

The rollercoaster ride continued into extra-time and beyond

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald (left) celebrates with team-mate Killian Phillips after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: PA
Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald (left) celebrates with team-mate Killian Phillips after scoring their side’s third goal of the game. Image: PA

The Dons deserved their equaliser but their hopes of completing the comeback were dented in the first 15 minutes of the additional period as both Miovski and Connor Barron suffered injuries.

Miovski limped off while Barron, who was nearly left immobile, soldiered on until half-time in extra-time, by which point Matt O’Riley had struck again to put the Hoops back in front.

The break finally permitted Leven to make the change with Ryan Duncan replacing his injured team-mate, the third to limp off behind Miovski and Nicky Devlin.

There was further drama – of course there was – to come as Hoilett won the Dons a penalty only for VAR to overturn it and deem the winger had fouled another Hoops player – and that looked to be that for Aberdeen.

But there was another incredible twist as Hoilett flighted in another fabulous ball for MacDonald to head home a 119th minute equaliser to take this tie to penalties.

Spot kick anguish for Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath is dejectedand his team-mates were left dejected at full time. Image: SNS

All four of Celtic’s takers scored with Kelle Roos suffering an injury in trying to keep out the fourth spot kick from Paulo Bernardo.

The lengthy delay while he received treatment delayed Ryan Duncan’s spot kick and he then saw his effort hit of the boss before spinning out of play.

But of course there was more to come as Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart stepped up to win the game of his side, only to hit the post himself.

Hoilett scored Aberdeen’s fifth to prolong the drama into sudden death until Killian Phillips stepped up with the Dons’ seventh penalty of the day only for Hart to save his spot-kick and book Celtic’s return for the final in May.

Despair for a group of Aberdeen players who had run themselves into the ground for the cause and because of that there should be nothing but pride.

No doubt the watching Thelin will have approved.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath is dejected at full time after the penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Proud interim boss Peter Leven says Aberdeen 'gave everything for 120 minutes' in penalty…
Celtic's Alistair Johnston (L) and Cameron Carter-Vickers celebrate at full time after beating Aberdeen 6-5 on penalties. Image: SNS
Heroic Aberdeen suffer Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out agony against Celtic
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven reveals inspirational message ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final
Jimmy Thelin will take charge of Aberdeen in June. Image: Alamy Live News.
Richard Gordon: Worst-kept secret in Scottish football is the perfect tonic for Aberdeen ahead…
Keeper Kelle Roos during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos warns impressing Jimmy Thelin should not be motivation in Scottish…
Aberdeen Women wing-back Hannah Innes unleashes the strike which saw her score her first SWPL goal of the season against Montrose.
Hannah Innes hoping for more after netting first SWPL goal this season
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board deserve praise for jumping off Scottish managerial merry-go-round to land…
Peter Leven s suffering sleepless nights managing Aberdeen, but is loving the interim role. Image: Shutterstock
Managing Aberdeen giving Peter Leven sleepless nights... but interim boss is dreaming of Scottish…
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Alex Smith: Big-game experience can help Aberdeen shock Celtic in Scottish Cup
Referee David Munro inspects the pitch ahead of Aberdeen's match with Dundee at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee hit with six-figure SPFL fine over five Dens Park pitch call-offs - including…

Conversation