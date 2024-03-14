Stefan Gartenmann: Aberdeen fans are right, we have let the club down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Stefan Gartenmann: Aberdeen fans are right, we have let the club down

Danish defender faced the wrath of the angry Dons support and agrees players have not been fit to wear the shirt after 11 match winless league run.

By Paul Third
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14388030fa) Stefan Gartenmann (6) of Aberdeen looks dejected at the end of the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Aberdeen at Dens Park, Dundee Dundee v Aberdeen, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 13-03-2024 - 13 Mar 2024
Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann following his side's defeat by Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann says angry Dons fans are right – the players are not fit to wear the shirt.

The chant at the players has become a regular full-time feature following recent league matches and was given another runout in the 1-0 defeat at Dundee on Wednesday.

The midweek loss at Dens means it is 11 league games without a win for the Dons who are 10th in the Scottish Premiership.

The humiliation at hearing the fans vent their anger has stung the squad but Gartenmann insists it is up to the players to prove they should represent the club.

He said: “I can just say right now we are not. Right now, they are completely right.

“We really appreciate that they keep showing their support and they keep coming in these numbers for our away games.

“Right now, they are right and we need to turn that around.”

Dons players must face the battle ahead

All the pre-season hope of challenging in Europe and competing near the top of the table has been replaced by an increasingly fraught fight for survival in the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen were League Cup runners-up and are one game away from the Scottish Cup final.

But the Dons defender, who is on loan from Midtjylland, knows it is not cup matches or the Europa Conference League matches which will shape the narrative of Aberdeen’s season.

He said: “We can’t keep talking about how good this team is and how good the players are in the dressing room if we are not performing when we are playing these league games.

“We can’t just show up at Hampden, Ibrox or wherever we are; we need to show up at Dens Park and Motherwell on Saturday.

“These are the games we need to play until the end of the season.

“It is not going to be pretty and we are not going to be flying over any teams.

“Right now, we have to accept the battle we are in and take it game-by-game, as if they are cup finals.”

Managerial merry-go-round has been chaotic

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven is back in charge. Image: SNS

Interim manager Peter Leven returned to the Dons dugout for Wednesday’s defeat after previous interim boss Neil Warnock left the club at the weekend.

Gartenmann believes the uncertainty behind the scenes, describing the situation as chaotic.

He said: “Of course, it has an impact but we can’t use that as an excuse. We are still Aberdeen.

“We need to beat Dundee in games like on Wednesday.

“Yes, it has been chaotic at times but we are still a good football team.

“There are still good players in there but I am a bit tired of saying how good we are because we are not showing it and it doesn’t really matter.”

The uncertainty surrounding the vacant managerial position at the club may not be helping but Gartenmann knows it is the players who have to step up.

The Dane is braced for the upcoming dogfight at the bottom of the table but he believes it is a predicament a club of Aberdeen’s size should not be facing.

He said: “At the end of the day, it is about the players. It doesn’t matter who is the manager.

“We have to look at each and in the mirror. We need to start performing.

“It is easy to say but we are not performing at the moment.

“It is easy to say we are going to go out and play like there is no pressure but, of course, the pressure is gaining on us every week.

“The pressure is becoming bigger and bigger. We have to accept that and be able to deal with that because the teams we are playing are used to being in this situation.

“Aberdeen are not supposed to be in this situation but we are in it now.”

‘The table doesn’t lie’

Stefen Gartenmann at the end of Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Dundee. Image: SNS

Gartenmann insists the increasingly desperate attempt to pull away from second bottom Ross County, who closed the gap to three points with an injury-time equaliser against Hibernian on Wednesday, is the only focus.

However, the Dane knows talk is cheap and actions must speak louder than words.

He said: “At this point, we have to look one way and that is down at the moment.

“Until we start winning games then that is our only focus.

“We have to accept the seriousness of everything now.

“Facts are facts and the table doesn’t lie.

“We talked about postponed games in the past but it is all even now and we are not many points clear of the relegation zone.

“We have to accept the situation we are in and hopefully a win on Saturday can lift us again.

“Once we get that win in the league we still get the feeling we will use that constructively and move forward from there.

“I know we got the cup win on Saturday but that is a bit different.

“We have probably sat and talked about that for the last two months and it is getting a bit tiring for us, the fans and everybody around the club.

“Luckily, a few boys in the dressing room have experienced this and I have too. We can’t just talk about it and we must do it.

“It is time to put action behind those words and to start picking up points.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans enjoying the open-top bus parade to celebrate the League Cup win in 2014. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Were YOU at Aberdeen's League Cup final parade in 2014? More than 60…
Post Thumbnail
Parkred: The inside story of Aberdeen’s League Cup triumph at Celtic Park
Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips competes in the air with Mohamad Sylla of Dundee; Dens Park, Image: Shutterstock.
Midfielder Killian Phillips admits club of Aberdeen's stature should never be anywhere near relegation…
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers in December. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup date confirmed as Dons plea for 50-50 split of…
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Swedish manager Jimmy Thelin linked with Aberdeen job
Aberdeen's Jack McKenzie (C) handles the ball in the box to concede a penalty against Dundee. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie nailed for accidental handball v Dundee - but why…
4
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen looks dejected at the end of the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Aberdeen at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: Bad results against Ross County and Livingston would see relegation train heading…
9
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the 1-0 defeat by Dundee. Image: SNS.
Interim boss Peter Leven warns Aberdeen are not too good to go down
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath gets past Dundee's Owen Dodgson. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen now ELEVEN league games without a win following defeat by Dundee
3
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen board must deliver top manager within two weeks or risk wrath…

Conversation