Aberdeen proved their quality to new manager Jimmy Thelin in Scottish Cup semi-final, says interim boss Peter Leven

Aberdeen proved their quality to new manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden, insists interim boss Peter Leven.

Elfsborg boss Thelin will officially begin at Pittodrie on a three-year deal on June 3.

The 46-year-old is remaining at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight enters a summer break.

However, Thelin watched coverage of the Dons’ dramatic Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic on Saturday from his Swedish home.

Aberdeen were edged out in 6-5 on penalties in a cup classic, having drawn 3-3 after extra-time.

The Reds will now end the campaign in the Premiership bottom six with the post-split fixtures beginning at the weekend.

Thelin sent Leven a good luck message on the eve of the Scottish Cup clash with Celtic.

And the Swede’s assessment of the squad ahead of a summer rebuild stepped up as he monitored the Hampden thriller.

Leven said: “He (Thelin) will have seen there is a good squad with ability.

“And he will have seen there is also heart and desire as well.

“That always has been there, but it’s just inconsistency that has killed us this season, especially in the league.

“Now it is up to the boys to keep performing like that.”

Contrast in Aberdeen’s cup and league form

Aberdeen suffered Hampden heartache as they were edged out in the bid to reach a second cup final this season.

The Dons previously reached the Viaplay Cup final, losing 1-0 to Rangers in December.

Their cup form this season has been in stark contrast to a dismal Premiership campaign.

Thelin’s assessment of the semi-final heroics will inevitably be counter-balanced by the inconsistency of the league form.

Aberdeen have won only eight of 33 Premiership fixtures this term.

The threat of being dragged into a relegation fight has been diminished under Leven, but still not extinguished.

Aberdeen are five points clear of Ross County, who currently occupy the top-flight relegation play-off place.

The Dons face Ross County away in the final game of the season.

Leven said: “In the cup competitions we have been fantastic and have to transfer that to the league.

“The boys have responded well to me from the off and have to keep doing that.

“There’s always been desire here, but it is just that inconsistency.”

No European football for Thelin

Thelin will bring Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie in June.

Current interim boss Leven will bolster Thelin’s staff next season and beyond as assistant first-team coach.

Leven came agonisingly close to securing a first Scottish Cup final spot for Aberdeen since 2017.

Winning the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 would also have secured guaranteed European group stage action next season.

The cup winners go into the Europa League play-offs, just one two legged tie away from the groups.

Even defeat in the play-offs comes with the safety net of dropping into the Conference League groups.

However, there will be no European action for Thelin or Aberdeen next season.

Angus MacDonald’s Hampden redemption

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup semi-final heroics came despite the absence through suspension of skipper Graeme Shinnie.

Defender Angus MacDonald was given the captain’s armband in Shinnie’s absence.

Centre-back MacDonald’s error gifted Celtic an equaliser in the first half to make it 1-1.

However, he rallied from that set-back to score the last gasp extra-time leveller to force penalties.

MacDonald also netted from the spot in the shoot-out.

Leven said: “That’s the character of Angus who led us well.

“Yes, he made a mistake. But we all make mistakes.

“He never dwelled on it and I thought he was fantastic.”