Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven reveals inspirational message ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final

Leven also said captain Graeme Shinnie will still play a key role in the build-up to the Hampden semi clash against Celtic, despite being suspended.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS.
Interim boss Peter Leven has told his squad they will become Aberdeen heroes if they lift the Scottish Cup this season.

The Dons have not won the trophy since 1990 and Leven is determined to end that 34-year drought.

Aberdeen face Scottish Cup holders and Premiership leaders Celtic in the semi-final at Hampden today.

As well as the silverware itself, winning the Scottish Cup would also guarantee European group stage football next season.

The cup winners go into the Europa League play-offs, just one two-legged tie away from the groups, and with the safety net of dropping into the Conference League groups should the play-off tie be lost.

Leven will remain in interim charge until the end of the season following the appointment of Jimmy Thelin as Aberdeen’s new manager.

Elfborg boss Thelin, 46, will start at Pittodrie on June 3.

Leven is determined to hand over a Scottish Cup-winning team who have qualified for Europe.

Interim manager Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
He said: “As a staff we told them you can be heroes for a long, long time here if you win the Scottish Cup.

“For a club like this not to have won it since 1990, it has been a while.

“There is a big prize there as it is the Scottish Cup.

“I have said that to the boys that are not familiar with it – that it is a huge trophy in Scottish football to win.

“It is two games.

“We go in to Saturday’s game believing we can win that.

“And if you are in the final, you have a chance.

“We just have to keep believing, and on the day you never know what can happen.”

Interim manager Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Suspended Shinnie’s semi-final role

Aberdeen will be without captain Graeme Shinnie at Hampden.

Midfielder Shinnie, 32, is suspended having picked up a yellow card late on in the 3-1 quarter-final defeat of Kilmarnock.

Shinnie was booked by referee John Beaton for simulation, despite being fouled by James Balagizi.

Though he is suspended, Leven revealed the skipper will still play a key role in the build-up to the Hampden showdown.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Leven said: “Having our captain suspended is a big miss.

“But he will be around about the lads as it’s important to have him involved in the build-up.

“I need him in the changing room – Shinnie and Jonny (Hayes) are vital in the changing room from day to day, driving the standards, making sure boys are not slacking.

“Shinnie and Jonny are brilliant at that.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with teammate Angus MacDonald (L) against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Leven on bringing solidity to the Dons defence

Leven will be part of Thelin’s backroom staff next season as assistant first-team coach.

Aberdeen go into the semi under Leven’s guidance on the back of a four-game unbeaten run.

Under his interim management, the Reds have conceded only two goals in the previous five games, with three clean sheets.

Tightening up the Dons’ leaky defence was fundamental for Leven.

And that new-found solidity at the back will be vital against Celtic at Hampden.

He said: “I wanted to tighten up everything and make sure we got clean sheets.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Dundee's Joe Shaughnessy in action. Image: SNS
“If you get clean sheets you build foundations from that.

“We have not scored in two games and that is another side we want to add to.

“But if you have a base of a clean sheet then you always have  a chance.”

‘Believe in yourself. Let’s have a go’

Aberdeen have delivered back-to-back goalless stalemates in the lead up to Hampden, against Dundee and Livingston.

Whilst acknowledging the need to keep it be granite solid at the back in the semi, Leven aims to “have a go” and bring a potent attacking threat.

He said: “I have reiterated to them: ‘Believe in yourself. Let’s have a go, as it is a one-off game and anything can happen.'”

