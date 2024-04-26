A96 closed westbound after crash near Bucksburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A96 closed westbound after crash near Bucksburn

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service are currently confirmed to be on the scene.

By Graham Fleming
The wreckage of a car can be seen on the westbound roadside of the A96. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The wreckage of a car can be seen on the westbound roadside of the A96. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The A96 is closed westbound after a crash near Bucksburn this morning.

Auchmill Road is shut at the Haudagain roundabout following the one-car crash, which was reported at 10:50am.

The wreckage of a car is currently visible from the roadside outside a housing block – a lamppost on the westbound side of the road has also been completely destroyed.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of the crash. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

There are reportedly delays eastbound as traffic is diverted via Mugiemoss Road.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed to The P&J that two appliances were sent to the scene.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50am on Friday, April 26, 2024, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Auchmill Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have also been contacted for further comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

