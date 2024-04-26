A96 closed westbound after crash near Bucksburn

The A96 is closed westbound after a crash near Bucksburn this morning.

Auchmill Road is shut at the Haudagain roundabout following the one-car crash, which was reported at 10:50am.

The wreckage of a car is currently visible from the roadside outside a housing block – a lamppost on the westbound side of the road has also been completely destroyed.

There are reportedly delays eastbound as traffic is diverted via Mugiemoss Road.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed to The P&J that two appliances were sent to the scene.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50am on Friday, April 26, 2024, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Auchmill Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have also been contacted for further comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

