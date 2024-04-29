Aberdeen Women’s third clash at Pittodrie – all you need to know from Clint Lancaster

Aberdeen FC Women’s manager Clint Lancaster has urged his players to play the game and not the occasion as they return Pittodrie on Tuesday.

The Dons will play at the club’s home stadium for the third time when they welcome Montrose to Pittodrie for the SWPL encounter (7.3opm).

Having beaten Glasgow Women 2-0 in their last Pittodrie game in October 2022 – in front of more than 1,600 supporters – Lancaster, who will take charge of a game at Pittodrie for the first time, is relishing the chance to be in the famous old dugout.

However, after guiding his side to three straight victories, the manager is more interested in seeing his side continue their winning run.

Lancaster said: “As a coach, as long as my team play well that is the most important thing.

“At Watford, we played at Vicarage Road, and we played at Selhurst Park when I was at Crystal Palace.

“You can’t let the occasion get the better of your team.

“Pittodrie is part of the fabric of the Aberdeen and it is such a historic club – but the last thing I want is for the occasion to get the better of the players.

“We’ve got a job to do, which is to go out on the pitch, play well and get the three points.

“I’m looking forward to it, but if we achieve what we want to then it will be a great day.”

‘The girls deserve it’

It may be Lancaster’s first game at Pittodrie, but the Dons boss is more interested in ensuring the focus is on his players.

He said: “It’s a great occasion for the women’s team and the girls deserve it due to the season they’ve had.

“It’s fitting they get a game at Pittodrie.

“A lot of the girls were here last season and have played there before, but we also have others such as Phoebe Murray and Darcie Miller who have come through the academy who haven’t experienced it.

“It will be great for them.”

Lancaster eager to maintain momentum

The Dons are in good form heading into the game after recording wins against Dundee United, Tuesday’s opponents Montrose and Hamilton Accies.

As a result, Aberdeen are five points clear in seventh place with five matches remaining and Lancaster wants to see the winning habit continue as he bids to help the Dons finish best of the rest following the split.

He said: “We’ve started really well in the post-split fixtures. The results we have picked up so far have been excellent -especially some of the away performances.

“The last two in particular were great. Montrose is a difficult place to go, but we played some excellent football there, and we controlled the game at Dundee United.

“We just have to continue that, and if we do, we should win the game.

“We’ve been in seventh for what feels like all season really. We’ve been in this position for a long time and we’d obviously like to stay there.

“If we repeat how the first five fixtures have gone, which was four wins and a defeat, we’ll finish seventh.

“That would make it an incredible season for the players.”

Aberdeen Women boss expects no repeat of flashpoint with Montrose manager Craig Feroz

The last game against the Gable Endies was a feisty affair with Montrose boss Craig Feroz taking issue with Lancaster’s pre-match comments about his side’s style of football following Aberdeen’s 3-2 win.

The Dons manager is confident there will be no repeat at Pittodrie.

He said: “Everybody’s passionate and wants their team to do well. It was one of those moments which sometimes happens in football when everyone wants to win.

“It’s part of the game, I guess, but we’ll all be on our best behaviour I’m sure.”