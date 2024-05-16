Dante Polvara: Jonny Hayes has done so much for me at Aberdeen

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara wants to help send Jonny Hayes and his departing team-mates into the sunset on a high by delivering one more win on Sunday.

Hayes was given a guard on honour following the 5-1 win against Livingston on Wednesday on what is expected to be his final home appearance.

The Irishman is expected to call time on his playing career while goalkeeper Kelle Roos and midfielder Connor Barron are also expected to play their final games for the club at Ross County.

Polvara, who joined the Dons in January 2022, will become one of the longest serving players at Pittodrie behind left back Jack MacKenzie.

The American hailed Hayes’ guidance behind the scenes during his difficult start to life in Scotland and is determined to make sure those playing their final Aberdeen games this weekend go out on a high.

The midfielder said: “Obviously for Jonny and what he’s done for me personally it’s sad and I nearly started crying when we gave him the guard of honour (after the Livingston game).

“I was like ‘come on man, you’re going to make me tear up’ as we’ve been through a lot together.

“With him going and with the others’ contract situation I’ll be one of the longest serving players still here.

“That’s crazy to think about. I guess I’ve stuck around somehow but that’s the reality of football.

“I’ll be excited for them whatever is next and especially for them you want to end well.

“You don’t want to go away with that bitter feeling.”

Polvara finishing with a flourish

It has been a strong end to what has been Polvara’s breakthrough campaign at Pittodrie.

The American has taken time to adjust to Scottish football but after making 40 appearances for the Dons this season, scoring four goals, the midfielder is clearly finding his feet in the Premiership.

Polvara, who has scored in his last two games, said: “It is impossible to play your best when you just get the chance to jump in every few weeks.

“If you look at the basics of fitness you won’t be as sharp so playing more regularly helps the body and boosts confidence.

“That can make an average player amazing or a lack of it make an amazing player underperform.

“I’ve seen it with myself in the past and with other guys here as well as in the top leagues.

“Confidence is everything and the way Pete (Leven) wants to play is something I’ve taken a liking to.

“I’ve had to push to play and I’m just really enjoying it now that I’ve got the chance.

“I know it’s only been a few games and they don’t matter as much as we would have liked.

“But since playing in the Celtic semi-final I feel these matches have got the best out of me.”

Polvara targeting fifth win in a row

The Dons have had a difficult season but an eight-match unbeaten run in the league has put the chance to finish best of the rest in the bottom half of the Premiership within the club’s grasp.

Ross County, who are fighting to avoid the play-off place with St Johnstone, welcome the Dons to Victoria Park for the final game of the season on Sunday.

It’s a huge game for Don Cowie’s side but Polvara is focused only on his own team.

He said: “They’ll obviously be pushing for the result to secure their survival which is probably good.

“You would rather have that than a game that means nothing to end the season.

“We will definitely want to go there and win to end with five in the row and they will be fighting to stay in the league.

“It’s always interesting going up there any way as we take a big support and I’m looking forward to it.

“We’ve done well against them this season but teams are made by moments like at Hibs last weekend.

“They were doing well against us early on then Leighton Clarkson puts one in the corner and changes everything.

“Sometimes the ball bounces your way and that’s maybe what’s happened against County this year.

“But they have been tough to play against for the entire time I’ve been here and I would expect nothing less on Sunday.”