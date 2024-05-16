Dante Polvara: Jonny Hayes has done so much for me at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dante Polvara: Jonny Hayes has done so much for me at Aberdeen

American determined to give Hayes a fitting send-off as the Dons finish their season at Ross County.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates with Jonny Hayes after scoring to make it 3-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates with Jonny Hayes after scoring to make it 3-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara wants to help send Jonny Hayes and his departing team-mates into the sunset on a high by delivering one more win on Sunday.

Hayes was given a guard on honour following the 5-1 win against Livingston on Wednesday on what is expected to be his final home appearance.

The Irishman is expected to call time on his playing career while goalkeeper Kelle Roos and midfielder Connor Barron are also expected to play their final games for the club at Ross County.

Polvara, who joined the Dons in January 2022, will become one of the longest serving players at Pittodrie behind left back Jack MacKenzie.

The American hailed Hayes’ guidance behind the scenes during his difficult start to life in Scotland and is determined to make sure those playing their final Aberdeen games this weekend go out on a high.

The midfielder said: “Obviously for Jonny and what he’s done for me personally it’s sad and I nearly started crying when we gave him the guard of honour (after the Livingston game).

“I was like ‘come on man, you’re going to make me tear up’ as we’ve been through a lot together.

“With him going and with the others’ contract situation I’ll be one of the longest serving players still here.

“That’s crazy to think about. I guess I’ve stuck around somehow but that’s the reality of football.

“I’ll be excited for them whatever is next and especially for them you want to end well.

“You don’t want to go away with that bitter feeling.”

Polvara finishing with a flourish

Dante Polvara in action against Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

It has been a strong end to what has been Polvara’s breakthrough campaign at Pittodrie.

The American has taken time to adjust to Scottish football but after making 40 appearances for the Dons this season, scoring four goals, the midfielder is clearly finding his feet in the Premiership.

Polvara, who has scored in his last two games, said: “It is impossible to play your best when you just get the chance to jump in every few weeks.

“If you look at the basics of fitness you won’t be as sharp so playing more regularly helps the body and boosts confidence.

“That can make an average player amazing or a lack of it make an amazing player underperform.

“I’ve seen it with myself in the past and with other guys here as well as in the top leagues.

“Confidence is everything and the way Pete (Leven) wants to play is something I’ve taken a liking to.

“I’ve had to push to play and I’m just really enjoying it now that I’ve got the chance.

“I know it’s only been a few games and they don’t matter as much as we would have liked.

“But since playing in the Celtic semi-final I feel these matches have got the best out of me.”

Polvara targeting fifth win in a row

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara and Leighton Clarkson were on the scoresheet against Hibernian last weekend. Image: SNS.

The Dons have had a difficult season but an eight-match unbeaten run in the league has put the chance to finish best of the rest in the bottom half of the Premiership within the club’s grasp.

Ross County, who are fighting to avoid the play-off place with St Johnstone, welcome the Dons to Victoria Park for the final game of the season on Sunday.

It’s a huge game for Don Cowie’s side but Polvara is focused only on his own team.

He said: “They’ll obviously be pushing for the result to secure their survival which is probably good.

“You would rather have that than a game that means nothing to end the season.

“We will definitely want to go there and win to end with five in the row and they will be fighting to stay in the league.

“It’s always interesting going up there any way as we take a big support and I’m looking forward to it.

“We’ve done well against them this season but teams are made by moments like at Hibs last weekend.

“They were doing well against us early on then Leighton Clarkson puts one in the corner and changes everything.

“Sometimes the ball bounces your way and that’s maybe what’s happened against County this year.

“But they have been tough to play against for the entire time I’ve been here and I would expect nothing less on Sunday.”

