Aberdeen Women finish eighth in SWPL – as boss Clint Lancaster ‘gutted’ over exit

The Dons met Spartans on the final afternoon of the SWPL season, in what was manager Lancaster's final game in charge.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster was full of pride in his players despite ending his tenure in defeat at Spartans.

The Dons were beaten 2-1 by Spartans on the final day of the SWPL season, but Lancaster believes his side should be proud of their eighth-place finish after recording a club record tally of 40 points.

He said: “Overall it has been a good season and we move on. I said before the game, ‘win, lose or draw, it doesn’t matter to me – just go and play the way I know you can’.

“I’m so proud of my players and I couldn’t ask for much more.

“We were so in control of the first half and they couldn’t keep up with us.

“We scored a cracking goal through Hannah Stewart, who likes playing here, but the girls will be disappointed to concede two goals in the way we did.”

Lancaster, who is returning to England to seek a work opportunity closer to his family, is sad to be saying goodbye to his squad after a much-improved campaign.

The departing Dons boss said: “I’m gutted to be leaving. The players and staff are good people and it has been really enjoyable.

“What I’ve enjoyed the most is seeing the players put into matches what we’ve done in training.

“I’ll leave with really good memories.”

The Dons were first to threaten through Bayley Hutchison, but Spartans goalkeeper Alicia Yates made a good save to deny the Aberdeen striker.

Aberdeen kept the pressure on and Phoebe Murray rattled the crossbar for the visitors before Amelie Birse and Hannah Jordan had efforts off target for Spartans.

The Dons struck the woodwork again when Hannah Innes saw her long-range effort come back off the crossbar, but the visitors finally made the breakthrough before the interval.

Captain Stewart got her goal in the 44th minute when she fired in a dipping shot into the top corner to give Yates no chance.

Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart celebrates after scoring a goal at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dons stepped up their efforts after the break and Murray went close again with another long-range effort which was tipped over the crossbar by Yates.

Spartans then hit the woodwork when Caley Gibb’s ball into the box was deflected on to the bar.

The home side got themselves back level just before the hour mark when Gibb’s cross was converted by Simone McMahon from six yards.

Mya Bates completed the comeback for Spartans 14 minutes from time when she converted Louise Mason’s cross to win the game.

