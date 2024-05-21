Willie Miller: New signings incoming from Jimmy Thelin to enhance solid squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: New signings incoming from Jimmy Thelin to enhance solid squad

New Aberdeen boss Thelin will have a number of questions which quickly need resolved, like out of contract players, but he has a good nucleus to build from.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Ross County. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will arrive at Pittodrie with the knowledge he is inheriting a squad who can play at a high level.

The building blocks are there for Thelin, because the Dons have shown their quality in Europe and the domestic cup competitions this season.

Under interim boss Peter Leven, they also ended the Premiership campaign with a nine-game undefeated league run.

Thelin is still at Swedish club Elfsborg, but has been keeping close tabs on the Dons.

I’m sure he will have been encouraged by what he witnessed recently.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates with Ester Sokler after scoring to make it 2-1. Image: SNS.

When he arrives in the Granite City, it will be up to Thelin to enhance the squad further with his own players.

The raw material is already there for him at Pittodrie, but he will bring in signings that he knows and can trust.

I’m positive he will be supported by the Dons board in the bid to bring in new faces.

There are still some issues to be sorted out by Thelin – such as whether or not keeper Kelle Roos and midfielder Connor Barron will stay.

Both Roos and Barron have contracts that expired at the end of the season.

There will also be the question mark over whether a club will put in a bid for star striker Bojan Miovski in the summer.

Aberdeen Interim Manager Peter Leven during the 2-2 draw at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-2 draw at Ross County. Image: SNS

That seems pretty likely – but you never know until contact is made and an offer tabled.

The good thing for Aberdeen is that Miovski is under contract until summer 2026.

Stefan Gartenmann will return to his parent club FC Midtjylland and it will be down to Thelin as to whether Aberdeen move to take him back.

Winger Junior Hoilett has been a high performer since signing a short-term deal with the Dons.

However, that contract was only until the end of the season, so Thelin will have to make a call on the Canadian international’s future as well.

There is also a question mark over Duk, who was outstanding last season, but hasn’t really shown that this term.

Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett (L) and Ross County's George Harmon in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett (L) and Ross County’s George Harmon in action. Image: SNS.

Thelin has a number of questions he will have to deal with and do it quickly once he gets his feet under the desk at Pittodrie.

It was really encouraging to see the enthusiasm of the Aberdeen supporters at Ross County.

Around 2,300 of them travelled to Dingwall and they were very passionate and vocal.

Aberdeen were finishing the league in the bottom six, but the fans still had a party.

I think that reflects the positivity that has been created since Peter Leven took over as interim manager.

The players began to perform at a level the fans expected them to.

There is now real optimism within the fanbase and I think that will help new manager Thelin.

Aberdeen fans during a cinch Premiership match against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans during a cinch Premiership match against Ross County. Image: SNS.

I expect him to get substantial backing from the fans at the start of the season as Thelin bids to have the Dons challenging for that third spot.

It has been a remarkable transformation under Leven.

When he was appointed interim boss in March following the exit of Neil Warnock, the threat of being dragged into the relegation play-off spot was very real.

It was looking like being a very nervous end to the season.

However, Leven sprinkled the magic dust over the players and they started to perform very solidly in terms of shut-outs.

They began to get result after result.

The turnaround tells us that at times you have to go with the people you know and trust.

Someone who know the players’ strengths and weaknesses.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Ross County. Image: SNS.

When Leven was given the interim position, he went to work with players he knew and galvanised them.

He moved them into a situation where they found belief in their own ability again.

Leven also welded them into a team that ended the Premiership campaign on a nine-game unbeaten run.

He will hand over the foundations of a strong team to Thelin on June 3.

Can Barron get dream Euro call-up?

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is reportedly being considered by Scotland boss Steve Clarke for a wildcard call-up into his Euro 2024 squad.

To even get mentioned as a potential call-up for the finals in Germany is a nod to what Barron has brought to Aberdeen recently.

If it did come to fruition and Barron is selected for Euro 2024, it would be a magnificent opportunity for him to get a taste that environment.

Earlier this month, Uefa announced that nations will be allowed 26-man squads for this summer’s Euros.

It was an increase of three players from the previous allocation of 23 players.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

If you have three extra spots it makes sense for Clarke to fill them by looking to stars of the future – and Barron is certainly one.

If Barron gets the nod and is on the flight to Germany, it would be a wonderful experience for him.

It would also be a real honour for Aberdeen’s youth development programme.

The function of the youth system is to develop quality players and get the best out of them in the first team.

Barron has achieved that, but has yet to sign a new contract.

His deal expired at the end of the campaign and Serie A Bologna are reportedly interested in Barron.

He is an exciting talent and selection for Euro 2024 would further reflect that.

Conversation