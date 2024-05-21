Willie Miller: New signings incoming from Jimmy Thelin to enhance solid squad

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will arrive at Pittodrie with the knowledge he is inheriting a squad who can play at a high level.

The building blocks are there for Thelin, because the Dons have shown their quality in Europe and the domestic cup competitions this season.

Under interim boss Peter Leven, they also ended the Premiership campaign with a nine-game undefeated league run.

Thelin is still at Swedish club Elfsborg, but has been keeping close tabs on the Dons.

I’m sure he will have been encouraged by what he witnessed recently.

When he arrives in the Granite City, it will be up to Thelin to enhance the squad further with his own players.

The raw material is already there for him at Pittodrie, but he will bring in signings that he knows and can trust.

I’m positive he will be supported by the Dons board in the bid to bring in new faces.

There are still some issues to be sorted out by Thelin – such as whether or not keeper Kelle Roos and midfielder Connor Barron will stay.

Both Roos and Barron have contracts that expired at the end of the season.

There will also be the question mark over whether a club will put in a bid for star striker Bojan Miovski in the summer.

That seems pretty likely – but you never know until contact is made and an offer tabled.

The good thing for Aberdeen is that Miovski is under contract until summer 2026.

Stefan Gartenmann will return to his parent club FC Midtjylland and it will be down to Thelin as to whether Aberdeen move to take him back.

Winger Junior Hoilett has been a high performer since signing a short-term deal with the Dons.

However, that contract was only until the end of the season, so Thelin will have to make a call on the Canadian international’s future as well.

There is also a question mark over Duk, who was outstanding last season, but hasn’t really shown that this term.

Thelin has a number of questions he will have to deal with and do it quickly once he gets his feet under the desk at Pittodrie.

It was really encouraging to see the enthusiasm of the Aberdeen supporters at Ross County.

Around 2,300 of them travelled to Dingwall and they were very passionate and vocal.

Aberdeen were finishing the league in the bottom six, but the fans still had a party.

I think that reflects the positivity that has been created since Peter Leven took over as interim manager.

The players began to perform at a level the fans expected them to.

There is now real optimism within the fanbase and I think that will help new manager Thelin.

I expect him to get substantial backing from the fans at the start of the season as Thelin bids to have the Dons challenging for that third spot.

It has been a remarkable transformation under Leven.

When he was appointed interim boss in March following the exit of Neil Warnock, the threat of being dragged into the relegation play-off spot was very real.

It was looking like being a very nervous end to the season.

However, Leven sprinkled the magic dust over the players and they started to perform very solidly in terms of shut-outs.

They began to get result after result.

The turnaround tells us that at times you have to go with the people you know and trust.

Someone who know the players’ strengths and weaknesses.

When Leven was given the interim position, he went to work with players he knew and galvanised them.

He moved them into a situation where they found belief in their own ability again.

Leven also welded them into a team that ended the Premiership campaign on a nine-game unbeaten run.

He will hand over the foundations of a strong team to Thelin on June 3.

Can Barron get dream Euro call-up?

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is reportedly being considered by Scotland boss Steve Clarke for a wildcard call-up into his Euro 2024 squad.

To even get mentioned as a potential call-up for the finals in Germany is a nod to what Barron has brought to Aberdeen recently.

If it did come to fruition and Barron is selected for Euro 2024, it would be a magnificent opportunity for him to get a taste that environment.

Earlier this month, Uefa announced that nations will be allowed 26-man squads for this summer’s Euros.

It was an increase of three players from the previous allocation of 23 players.

If you have three extra spots it makes sense for Clarke to fill them by looking to stars of the future – and Barron is certainly one.

If Barron gets the nod and is on the flight to Germany, it would be a wonderful experience for him.

It would also be a real honour for Aberdeen’s youth development programme.

The function of the youth system is to develop quality players and get the best out of them in the first team.

Barron has achieved that, but has yet to sign a new contract.

His deal expired at the end of the campaign and Serie A Bologna are reportedly interested in Barron.

He is an exciting talent and selection for Euro 2024 would further reflect that.