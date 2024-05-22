Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron misses out on Scotland squad for Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron misses out on Scotland squad for Euro 2024

Former Dons player Ross McCrorie is a surprise choice for Steve Clarke's squad for Germany.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has missed out on a place in Steve Clarke’s 28-man provisional squad for next month’s European championship finals in Germany.

Barron impressed in the Dons’ closing games of the campaign and was watched by Scotland boss Clarke’s assistant John Carver in his side’s emphatic 4-0 win against Hibernian at Easter Road earlier this month.

Barron has not been part of the Scotland squad before but his recent displays prompted reports the midfielder was under consideration for a call-up.

The 21-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer and attracting interest from clubs in Italy and England, made 41 appearances for the Dons this season and has been capped 12 times for his country at under-21 level.

His last appearance for his country came in the 4-1 win against Kazakhstan in March.

Connor Barron during a Scotland under-21 open training session in November. Image: SNS

Former Dons feature heavily

There  was a call-up for former Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie, however.

The Bristol City right back has received the call due to injuries to wing backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson, who will both miss the tournament. The other right back selected is Celtic’s Anthony Ralston.

Liverpool’s Ben Doak is the surprise inclusion among the attackers. The 18-year-old from Dalry has made six appearances for the Reds this season.

Former Dons Kenny McLean, Ryan Christie, Scott McKenna and Ryan Jack have also been included in the provisional squad for Germany while Inverness-born Stuart Armstrong, who played for Dyce Boys Club, has also made the squad.

Scotland will face the hosts in the opening game of the tournament on June 14 before facing Switzerland on June 19 and Hungary on June 23.

Scotland provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders: Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), Jack Hendry (Al Ettifaq), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Scott McKenna (FC Copenhagen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Greg Taylor (Celtic), John Souttar (Rangers), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City).

Midfielders: Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Jack (Rangers).

Forwards: Lyndon Dykes (Queen’s Park Rangers), Che Adams (Southampton), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Ben Doak (Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic).

More from Aberdeen FC

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Aberdeen Interim First Team Head Coach Peter Leven during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium, on February 03, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Aberdeen interim role has whetted Peter Leven's appetite for management
Jeffrey De Visscher celebrates with Chris Maguire after scoring to put Aberdeen 1-0 up in their March 2008 Scottish Cup quarter-final with Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey de Visscher on coaching FC Twente to Champions League and Aberdeen dugout…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: New signings incoming from Jimmy Thelin to enhance solid squad
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pieter van der Woude/Orange Pictures/Shutterstock (14362367aq) Vicente Besuijen of FC Emmen looks on during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between FC Emmen and SC Cambuur at De Oude Meerdijk on February 23, 2024 in Emmen, Netherlands. FC Emmen v SC Cambuur - Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie, De Oude Meerdijk, Emmen, Netherlands - 23 Feb 2024
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen 'in the form of his life' at FC Emmen
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2-1 Premiership defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Graeme Shinnie says Aberdeen have identity again ahead of summer of change under Jimmy…
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
'That has been going on in the background' - Aberdeen summer transfer update provided…
Ester Sokler of Aberdeen scores against Ross County, and he thought he had a second later in the game. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Ross County v Aberdeen exposes Scottish VAR's lack of camera angles once…
3
Ester Sokler celebrates scoring the opening goal against Ross County. Image: SNS
Fan view: Ester Sokler matches Jens Petersen's 1967 Aberdeen record with first Premiership goal…
2
Ester Sokler celebrates scoring the opening goal against Ross County. Image: SNS
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin inheriting a strong team, says interim gaffer Peter Leven…
2
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Ross County to face repeat of play-off drama after 2-2 draw with Aberdeen sees…

Conversation