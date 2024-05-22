Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron misses out on Scotland squad for Euro 2024

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has missed out on a place in Steve Clarke’s 28-man provisional squad for next month’s European championship finals in Germany.

Barron impressed in the Dons’ closing games of the campaign and was watched by Scotland boss Clarke’s assistant John Carver in his side’s emphatic 4-0 win against Hibernian at Easter Road earlier this month.

Barron has not been part of the Scotland squad before but his recent displays prompted reports the midfielder was under consideration for a call-up.

The 21-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer and attracting interest from clubs in Italy and England, made 41 appearances for the Dons this season and has been capped 12 times for his country at under-21 level.

His last appearance for his country came in the 4-1 win against Kazakhstan in March.

Former Dons feature heavily

There was a call-up for former Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie, however.

The Bristol City right back has received the call due to injuries to wing backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson, who will both miss the tournament. The other right back selected is Celtic’s Anthony Ralston.

Liverpool’s Ben Doak is the surprise inclusion among the attackers. The 18-year-old from Dalry has made six appearances for the Reds this season.

Former Dons Kenny McLean, Ryan Christie, Scott McKenna and Ryan Jack have also been included in the provisional squad for Germany while Inverness-born Stuart Armstrong, who played for Dyce Boys Club, has also made the squad.

Scotland will face the hosts in the opening game of the tournament on June 14 before facing Switzerland on June 19 and Hungary on June 23.

Scotland provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders: Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), Jack Hendry (Al Ettifaq), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Scott McKenna (FC Copenhagen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Greg Taylor (Celtic), John Souttar (Rangers), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City).

Midfielders: Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Jack (Rangers).

Forwards: Lyndon Dykes (Queen’s Park Rangers), Che Adams (Southampton), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Ben Doak (Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic).