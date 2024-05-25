Aberdeen legend says new goalkeeper must be transfer priority if Kelle Roos departs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen legend says new goalkeeper must be transfer priority if Kelle Roos departs

The Dutch goalkeeper has reached the end of his Dons contract and is expected to move on.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos at full time after the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark believes the Dons must make finding a new goalkeeper one of their top priorities in the summer transfer window if Kelle Roos departs.

Roos, 31, has reached the end of his Aberdeen contract and the Dutchman appears likely to be moving on, although he said recently he would be keen to speak to new Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin about potentially extending his stay at Pittodrie.

Earlier this week, the Dons were linked with two goalkeepers – Rangers’ Robby McCrorie and Brentford stopper Hakon Valdimarsson, who played under Thelin at Elfsborg before moving to the Bees in January.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Clark, who made 591 appearances for the Dons between 1965 and 1980, believes Roos has been a reliable presence in goal during his time at the club.

He said: “There was a little spell where he lost his confidence, there was no question of that.

“But he finished the season well and I think he is a very good goalkeeper.

“He was excellent in his first year and he was good at the start of the season before the whole team lost a bit of confidence.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a goalkeeper or an outfield player, confidence is a huge part of being successful as a player.

“Once he regained that confidence in the closing part of the season he looked good.

“I always regard him as an excellent kicker but he even lost that for that little spell when the team was struggling.

“Ross Doohan has only played a couple of games this season.

“He has done fine when he has been given the chance and people will know what he can do from seeing him in training but I haven’t seen enough him to really comment on him.

“Tom Ritchie has been farmed out on loan a couple of times and there is the other young goalkeeper in the under-18s (Rodrigo Vitols) who has looked good whenever I have seen him.

“You need a good goalkeeper, that is always important.”

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark.
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Hoops player could be an option

Aberdeen were reportedly considering a move for Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. The former Dundee United player has been Celtic’s third choice goalkeeper behind Joe Hart and Scott Bain.

Siegrist has made only two appearances for Celtic since joining the Hoops from Dundee United in 2022 on a four-year deal.

Clark believes the 32-year-old would be a shrewd addition for the Dons if they were able to complete a deal for the Swiss stopper, although it is believed his preference is for a move away from Scottish football.

He said: “He looked excellent at Dundee United.

“It is amazing that he is third choice at Celtic.

“All goalkeepers want to be playing.

“I think it’s very hard now.

“In my time, you were either playing in the first team or playing in the second team.

“You weren’t sitting on a bench so you always felt pretty sharp.

“I think it must be hard to sit on the bench.

“It is a difficult position to sit and watch.

“Even if you are working hard in training, it’s really important to get game time.”

Benjamin Siegrist in action for Dundee United, who have been licked with a move to Aberdeen
Benjamin Siegrist in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Optimism for next season

Meanwhile, Clark is full of positivity for Aberdeen’s 2024-25 campaign following their impressive end to the season.

The Dons were unbeaten in their final nine league games of the season under interim boss Peter Leven as they finished seventh in the Scottish Premiership.

Thelin will take charge of the Dons next month following his final game in charge of Elfsborg, which takes place on June 1.

Clark said: “I am very optimistic for the new manager coming in.

“It is always sad when people go.

“I don’t know too much about Jimmy Thelin, I have just read the reports like everyone else.

“He builds teams and hopefully he can build a team at Aberdeen.

“We should be up the table with the talent we’ve got in the squad and there are some promising players coming through the academy.

“The problem is if they do well and aren’t on a long enough contract then you lose them before you get the good of them.”

