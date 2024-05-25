Aberdeen legend says new goalkeeper must be transfer priority if Kelle Roos departs

Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark believes the Dons must make finding a new goalkeeper one of their top priorities in the summer transfer window if Kelle Roos departs.

Roos, 31, has reached the end of his Aberdeen contract and the Dutchman appears likely to be moving on, although he said recently he would be keen to speak to new Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin about potentially extending his stay at Pittodrie.

Earlier this week, the Dons were linked with two goalkeepers – Rangers’ Robby McCrorie and Brentford stopper Hakon Valdimarsson, who played under Thelin at Elfsborg before moving to the Bees in January.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Clark, who made 591 appearances for the Dons between 1965 and 1980, believes Roos has been a reliable presence in goal during his time at the club.

He said: “There was a little spell where he lost his confidence, there was no question of that.

“But he finished the season well and I think he is a very good goalkeeper.

“He was excellent in his first year and he was good at the start of the season before the whole team lost a bit of confidence.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a goalkeeper or an outfield player, confidence is a huge part of being successful as a player.

“Once he regained that confidence in the closing part of the season he looked good.

“I always regard him as an excellent kicker but he even lost that for that little spell when the team was struggling.

“Ross Doohan has only played a couple of games this season.

“He has done fine when he has been given the chance and people will know what he can do from seeing him in training but I haven’t seen enough him to really comment on him.

“Tom Ritchie has been farmed out on loan a couple of times and there is the other young goalkeeper in the under-18s (Rodrigo Vitols) who has looked good whenever I have seen him.

“You need a good goalkeeper, that is always important.”

Hoops player could be an option

Aberdeen were reportedly considering a move for Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. The former Dundee United player has been Celtic’s third choice goalkeeper behind Joe Hart and Scott Bain.

Siegrist has made only two appearances for Celtic since joining the Hoops from Dundee United in 2022 on a four-year deal.

Clark believes the 32-year-old would be a shrewd addition for the Dons if they were able to complete a deal for the Swiss stopper, although it is believed his preference is for a move away from Scottish football.

He said: “He looked excellent at Dundee United.

“It is amazing that he is third choice at Celtic.

“All goalkeepers want to be playing.

“I think it’s very hard now.

“In my time, you were either playing in the first team or playing in the second team.

“You weren’t sitting on a bench so you always felt pretty sharp.

“I think it must be hard to sit on the bench.

“It is a difficult position to sit and watch.

“Even if you are working hard in training, it’s really important to get game time.”

Optimism for next season

Meanwhile, Clark is full of positivity for Aberdeen’s 2024-25 campaign following their impressive end to the season.

The Dons were unbeaten in their final nine league games of the season under interim boss Peter Leven as they finished seventh in the Scottish Premiership.

Thelin will take charge of the Dons next month following his final game in charge of Elfsborg, which takes place on June 1.

Clark said: “I am very optimistic for the new manager coming in.

“It is always sad when people go.

“I don’t know too much about Jimmy Thelin, I have just read the reports like everyone else.

“He builds teams and hopefully he can build a team at Aberdeen.

“We should be up the table with the talent we’ve got in the squad and there are some promising players coming through the academy.

“The problem is if they do well and aren’t on a long enough contract then you lose them before you get the good of them.”