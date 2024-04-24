Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos opens up on contract situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos opens up on contract situation

Dons stopper is out of contract at the end of the season having arrived at Pittodrie on a two-year deal in summer 2022.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos says he has been waiting for the appointment of a new manager before making a decision on his Pittodrie future.

Dutch stopper Roos is out of contract at the end of the season and his future remains up in the air.

The 31-year-old revealed he could wait until the summer to make a decision as that is when he expects to have talks with new manager Jimmy Thelin.

Elfsborg boss Thelin will start his Pittodrie career on June 3 having agreed a three-year deal.

The 46-year-old will remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top flight enters a summer break.

Thelin was secured as manager more than two months after the Pittodrie board sacked Barry Robson on January 31.

Roos says he was waiting on clarity with the managerial situation before making any final call on his future.

Now he hopes to have talks with Thelin in the summer and accepts the new boss “will see what players suit” his preferred style.

Aberdeen's Kelle Roos following his side's Scottish Cup defeat on penalties to Celtic. Image: SNS
On his contract situation, Roos said: “It is still open.

“In this sense, I think everybody has been waiting for the appointment of the new manager.

“He is going to have a look at things.

“He will come with ideas and plans on how he wants us to play in the future.

“And he is going to see what players suit and who don’t which is all very normal.

“We will find out soon enough.

“I would love to speak to him regardless.

“Lets not rush.”

Keeper Kelle Roos during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
‘He will pay a lot of attention to us as a group’

Aberdeen are understood to have looked at alternative options as Roos considers his future, including a potential summer move for Celtic keeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Swiss keeper Siegrist, 32, came to prominence at Dundee United where he played from 2018 to 2022.

Siegrist signed for Celtic in 2022 and has two years left with the Parkhead club.

Although Aberdeen’s search for a new manager only concluded last week new head of recruitment Chris Badlan and director of football Steven Gunn continued to work on potential player targets for the summer.

Thelin will bring Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Aberdeen in the summer.

Kelle Roos during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS
Roos said: “I have heard he (Thelin) will pay a lot of attention to us as a group.

“That will give him ideas of what he likes and what he doesn’t.

“First we have to make sure we are doing all the right things here.

“We can go from there in the summer.”

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald celebrates with Killian Phillips after scoring to make it 3-3 in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Finish the Premiership season strong

Aberdeen will have to rally from the bitter disappointment of losing the Scottish Cup semi-final to Celtic on penalties.

The Reds were edged out 6-5 in the spot-kick shoot-out having drawn 3-3 after extra-time.

Following that Hampden heartache the Reds will now finish the campaign in the Premiership bottom six.

The first post-split fixture is at home to Motherwell on Saturday.

Despite a resurgence in form under interim boss Peter Leven the threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off has not yet been completely extinguished.

Aberdeen are five points clear of Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with five games remaining.

The Dons’ final game of the season is away to Ross County on May 19.

Roos has called for Aberdeen to win the first four post-split games to kill off any chance of the trip to Ross County being a relegation play-off shoot-out.

He is determined to finish the campaign on a winning note – and not only because new boss Thelin is monitoring the games from Sweden.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath is dejected at full time after the penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic. Image: SNS

Roos said: “It is simple. “The first four (post-split games), we have to make sure we win them and finish the season strong.

“That has nothing to do with the new manager coming but it is about us, as a group.

“We need to make sure we finish things in the right way.

“To build where we want to be.

“Realistically, the place where we are just now is not the place where we want to be competing.

“We want to prove that is the case.”

