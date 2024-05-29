Sean Wallace: The message from Sweden is Jimmy Thelin must be given time by Aberdeen board to deliver success

Aberdeen’s board and supporters must give new manager Jimmy Thelin time to build a team that can deliver success.

That was the message that was delivered loud and clear to me during my recent time in Sweden.

I travelled to Boras, a city with a population of 114,000 and home to Elfsborg, the club Thelin took to a Swedish top-flight runners-up finish last season.

I wanted to discover just who is Thelin, the manager the Dons hierarchy appointed on a three-year deal to lead the club.

However I also sought the opinions of Elfsborg players, supporters and journalists.

They all said the same – Aberdeen have appointed one of Sweden’s top managers so give him the breathing space and backing to reignite the Dons.

The emotional send-off Thelin received from Elfsborg supporters in his final home game at the Boras Arena on Friday underlined his impact at the club.

They chanted and sang Thelin’s name for 15 minutes following the 2-0 win against Halmstads BK.

Thelin’s move to Pittodrie will leave huge shoes to fill at Elfsborg.

Each Elfsborg player I talked with hailed Thelin not just for his managerial prowess but also his character.

He has the utmost respect, and affection, from his team.

The supporters all love Thelin and are gutted to see him exit, although they accept his departure was inevitable due to his impact in Swedish football.

The hope is that Thelin will begin with a bang at Pittodrie following a strong simmer transfer window.

But if it takes time so be it.

The message from Elfsborg and Boras is don’t panic, have faith in the process and retain belief in Thelin even if there is initially a rocky period.

It took Thelin 18 months to turn around Elsborg after a slow start.

But the Swedish top-flight club held their nerve because they could see the process under Thelin and that gave them the faith to play the long game.

Aberdeen must do the same if required.

In appointing Thelin the Pittodrie board have landed more than a manager.

Thelin is a forward thinking, modern boss and the hope will be his Reds’ revolution will be up and running early in his Pittodrie career.

But if it isn’t the Aberdeen board must stand by the courage of their convictions, be brave and back their manager.

The supporters must also have faith in the long game.

If the initial road is rocky the Pittodrie board must not revert to type by hitting the panic button and dispensing with a manager.

Aberdeen have burnt through managers at an alarming rate in recent years.

In each of the previous three years the board have sacked a manager either during or just after the January transfer window.

The axe fell on Barry Robson (January 31, 2024), Jim Goodwin (January 28, 2023) and Stephen Glass (February 13, 2022).

It is time for that chaos and uncertainty to stop.

Thelin has transformed each club he has managed – Elfsborg and Jonkopings Sodra.

Give him the time to do the same at Aberdeen.

Positive move on McGrath’s future

Aberdeen are right to open early talks with Jamie McGrath on a contract extension.

The Republic of Ireland international delivered a strong first season at Pittodrie having signed on at the club last summer.

McGrath pitched in with 11 goals and was an influential presence in the team throughout the campaign.

This season he has played out wide and in central midfield in the number 10 and number six roles.

His stunning free-kick goal against PAOK in Greece in the 2-2 Europa Conference League group clash will live long in the memory.

However I sense there is so much more to come from McGrath and that his form this season, in a struggling team, is only the tip of the iceberg.

McGrath has yet to reach his peak.

Which is why it is wise to try to sign the midfielder, who only has a year remaining on his contract, on an extended deal.

McGrath scored 17 goals for St Mirren in the 2020-21.

He is more than capable of smashing the 20 goal mark for the Dons next season if played in a more central role.

A hunger for Taylor v Catterall III

Hopefully there is a hunger for a third installment of the Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall rivalry.

Both boxers served up a classic fight on Saturday with Catterall winning by unanimous decision to make it one victory each.

Ideally there will be a third, deciding fight in this compelling contest.

However the scorecards by the officials on Saturday were shocking.

They scored the contest at 117-111, 117-111, and 116-113 in Catterall’s favour.

I had Catterall edging the fight by one round. The large margin of two of the judges cards is ridiculous.