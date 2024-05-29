Sean Wallace: The message from Sweden is Jimmy Thelin must be given time by Aberdeen board to deliver success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: The message from Sweden is Jimmy Thelin must be given time by Aberdeen board to deliver success

The overwhelming message from my time in Sweden is that the Aberdeen board and supporters must be patient with new Dons boss.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s board and supporters must give new manager Jimmy Thelin time to build a team that can deliver success.

That was the message that was delivered loud and clear to me during my recent time in Sweden.

I travelled to Boras, a city with a population of 114,000 and home to Elfsborg, the club Thelin took to a Swedish top-flight runners-up finish last season.

I wanted to discover just who is Thelin, the manager the Dons hierarchy appointed on a three-year deal to lead the club.

However I also sought the opinions of Elfsborg players, supporters and journalists.

They all said the same – Aberdeen have appointed one of Sweden’s top managers so give him the breathing space and backing to reignite the Dons.

The emotional send-off Thelin received from Elfsborg supporters in his final home game at the Boras Arena on Friday underlined his impact at the club.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen.
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image: Bildbyran

They chanted and sang Thelin’s name for 15 minutes following the 2-0 win against Halmstads BK.

Thelin’s move to Pittodrie will leave huge shoes to fill at Elfsborg.

Each Elfsborg player I talked with hailed Thelin not just for his managerial prowess but also his character.

He has the utmost respect, and affection, from his team.

The supporters all love Thelin and are gutted to see him exit, although they accept his departure was inevitable due to his impact in Swedish football.

The hope is that Thelin will begin with a bang at Pittodrie following a strong simmer transfer window.

But if it takes time so be it.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran

The message from Elfsborg and Boras is don’t panic, have faith in the process and retain belief in Thelin even if there is initially a rocky period.

It took Thelin 18 months to turn around Elsborg after a slow start.

But the Swedish top-flight club held their nerve because they could see the process under Thelin and that gave them the faith to play the long game.

Aberdeen must do the same if required.

In appointing Thelin the Pittodrie board have landed more than a manager.

Thelin is a forward thinking, modern boss and the hope will be his Reds’ revolution will be up and running early in his Pittodrie career.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin talks with Sean Wallace at the Boras Arena, Sweden. Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin talks with Sean Wallace at the Boras Arena, Sweden. Image: DC Thomson

But if it isn’t the Aberdeen board must stand by the courage of their convictions, be brave and back their manager.

The supporters must also have faith in the long game.

If the initial road is rocky the Pittodrie board must not revert to type by hitting the panic button and dispensing with a manager.

Aberdeen have burnt through managers at an alarming rate in recent years.

In each of the previous three years the board have sacked a manager either during or just after the January transfer window.

The axe fell on Barry Robson (January 31, 2024), Jim Goodwin (January 28, 2023) and Stephen Glass (February 13, 2022).

It is time for that chaos and uncertainty to stop.

Thelin has transformed each club he has managed – Elfsborg and Jonkopings Sodra.

Give him the time to do the same at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson

Positive move on McGrath’s future

Aberdeen are right to open early talks with Jamie McGrath on a contract extension.

The Republic of Ireland international delivered a strong first season at Pittodrie having signed on at the club last summer.

McGrath pitched in with 11 goals and was an influential presence in the team throughout the campaign.

This season he has played out wide and in central midfield in the number 10 and number six roles.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Ross County. Image: SNS.

His stunning free-kick goal against PAOK in Greece in the 2-2 Europa Conference League group clash will live long in the memory.

However I sense there is so much more to come from McGrath and that his form this season, in a struggling team, is only the tip of the iceberg.

McGrath has yet to reach his peak.

Which is why it is wise to try to sign the midfielder, who only has  a year remaining on his contract, on an extended deal.

McGrath scored 17 goals for St Mirren in the 2020-21.

He is more than capable of smashing the 20 goal mark for the Dons next season if played in a more central role.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (ball at feet) scores a sensational free-kick equaliser to make it 2-2 against PAOK. Image: SNS.

A hunger for Taylor v Catterall III

Hopefully there is a hunger for a third installment of the Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall rivalry.

Both boxers served up a classic fight on Saturday with Catterall winning by unanimous decision to make it one victory each.

Ideally there will be a third, deciding fight in this compelling contest.

However the scorecards by the officials on Saturday were shocking.

They scored the contest at 117-111, 117-111, and 116-113 in Catterall’s favour.

I had Catterall edging the fight by one round. The large margin of two of the judges cards is ridiculous.

Conversation