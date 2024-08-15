Exclusive: Splashing £860,000 to sign Topi Keskinen hailed as a ‘great investment’ by former Don Mixu Paatelainen

Aberdeen’s new £860,000 signing Topi Keskinen will excite fans if given full freedom to express himself, insists former Don Mixu Paatelainen.

Winger Keskinen was secured earlier this week on a four-year contract from Finnish top flight club HJK Helsinki.

The fee paid for the 21-year-old is one of the highest in Aberdeen’s history.

Former Finland manager Paatelainen, who was capped 70 times for the country, reckons the Dons are right to splash the cash on Keskinen.

Paatelainen reckons it is an investment that will pay off with the Dons making a hefty profit if the winger reaches his potential and is ultimately sold.

And he insists the winger has the talent to light up Scottish football with his pace, skill and ability to beat opponents.

Paatelainen said: “Topi has all the attributes to really excite Aberdeen fans and be successful for the team.

“If he settles in well, feels comfortable and finds his place in the team Topi will excite.

“And he could also be sold on – Topi is a great investment.

” I think Topi will need looked after, to have that guidance and support.

“He will also need to be given a license to express himself and dribble because sometimes you lose the ball.

“If Topi is given that license to go for it he can be a really good player for Aberdeen.

“I’m sure Jimmy Thelin and his coaching staff will give him the support to do that.

“They will give him tips and talk about his target positions and how he goes past players and the deliveries into the box.

“If he gets that support Topi can develop further and become a real asset for Aberdeen.”

‘Signing Topi is a great investment for Aberdeen’

Aberdeen fought off competition from clubs in Europe and the American MLS to land the Finnish U21 international.

Keskinen made a major impact in his debut season at HJK Helsinki wih seven goals and eight assists to help the club win the Finnish top flight title and Liigacup.

The winger was named the Veikkausliiga ‘Rookie of the Year’ for 2023.

He arrives at Pittodrie match sharp having played 23 games already this season, with seven goals and two assists.

Paatelainen said: “Topi is very fast, good at dribbling and loves going past players.

“Topi is well built and is not a lightweight winger.

“However, his biggest asset is his mental strength and attitude to take people on.

“He is a very confident player and really wants to make things happen on the pitch.

“Topi is not the final product.

“But he has all the attributes to become a top, top player who brings excitement week in week out.

“Signing Topi is a great investment for Aberdeen.”

Keskinen can bring ‘joy and success’

Aberdeen this week sold striker Bojan Miovski to Spanish La Liga club Girona.

It is a deal that could ultimately bank the Pittodrie club up to £9million with add-ons and sell-on.

The Miovski move returns a huge profit as the Dons landed the striker in a £535,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in 2022.

Paatelainen reckons Keskinen can also be a success for Aberdeen’s player trading strategy.

He said: “Aberdeen bring in players like Topi, develop them, give them a platform to perform and then sell them on.

“It is important financially for a club to sell players.

“We have to remember that players who are sold on will give wonderful joy and success to the supporters whilst at Aberdeen.

“It is important for players to be able to play at the highest possible level in their career.

“I’m not saying we should expect Topi to only play for a short while for Aberdeen before moving on.

“I can see Topi playing a good few years for Aberdeen and whilst there improve massively.

“And if he improves, knowing the attributes he has, there’s no question there will be clubs asking for his signature.

“He certainly has his best years ahead of him.”

Keskinen a future senior international

Paatelainen starred for Aberdeen between 1992 to 94, scoring 28 goals in 93 appearances.

The 57-year-old former Bolton, Dundee United and Hibs striker managed the Finland senior team from 2011 to 15.

Paatelainen managed Helsinki based club HIFK in 2022 whilst in the top flight.

He reckons Keskinen has the quality to take Scotland by storm and ultimately earn a move to a higher level.

Paatelainen said: “Topi is a very ambitious guy and that probably comes from his mental strength and confidence.

“He wants to play at the highest level and wants to show how good a winger he is.

“To show how he can supply balls into the box, score goals and beat players.

“He wants to show he can develop at Aberdeen and become an even better player.

“It is a good time for Aberdeen to sign Topi in as he has not fully established himself in the full Finland national team.

“He has played U21’s and been a very important player for them.

“There is big competition for places for wingers in the full Finnish national team.

“However he can certainly break through.

“And playing well for Aberdeen week in week out can certainly help his cause.”