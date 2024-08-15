Rapist jailed for repeatedly attacking sleeping Aberdeenshire woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapist jailed for repeatedly attacking sleeping Aberdeenshire woman

Andrew Wrigglesworth's victim had not given consent while she was asleep or pretending to sleep on various occasions between April  2011 and September 2022.

By Dave Finlay
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Andrew Wrigglesworth was convicted during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson

An exploitative sex offender who repeatedly preyed on a sleeping woman was jailed for nine years today.

Andrew Wrigglesworth, 42, raped and assaulted the victim at addresses in Aberdeenshire when she was asleep or pretending to be sleeping.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You are aware that there is, in your case, no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Lord Weir said that in sentencing him he took into account the “exploitative and opportunistic nature of the offending” and its frequency.

Wrigglesworth had denied the offending at an earlier trial but was found guilty of perpetrating sex acts and rape of the woman on various occasions between April  2011 and September 2022.

‘The complainer was asleep and could not consent’

His victim contacted police in 2022 when she woke up to find him assaulting her again.

Advocate depute Leanne McQuillan said: “The complainer was asleep and could not consent.”

Wrigglesworth was detained and later appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in September 2022 where he was released on bail.

He remained on bail until last month when he was remanded in custody following his conviction for the sex crime.

The court heard that Wrigglesworth, formerly of Shipley, in Yorkshire, was assessed as posing a low risk of further sexual offending.

Rapist’s defence lawyer said his client indicated ‘recognition of wrongdoing’

Defence counsel Kenneth Cloggie said a background report showed he has a good employment record and indicated “some insight and recognition of wrongdoing”.

“The accused has shown a willingness to work on programmes for better understanding and rehabilitation whilst in prison,” he said.

The defence counsel added: “Custody is inevitable and a long sentence is inevitable.”

Wrigglesworth, who followed the sentencing proceedings by TV link from prison, was told he would be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

