Rapist jailed for repeatedly attacking sleeping Aberdeenshire woman

An exploitative sex offender who repeatedly preyed on a sleeping woman was jailed for nine years today.

Andrew Wrigglesworth, 42, raped and assaulted the victim at addresses in Aberdeenshire when she was asleep or pretending to be sleeping.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You are aware that there is, in your case, no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Lord Weir said that in sentencing him he took into account the “exploitative and opportunistic nature of the offending” and its frequency.

Wrigglesworth had denied the offending at an earlier trial but was found guilty of perpetrating sex acts and rape of the woman on various occasions between April 2011 and September 2022.

‘The complainer was asleep and could not consent’

His victim contacted police in 2022 when she woke up to find him assaulting her again.

Advocate depute Leanne McQuillan said: “The complainer was asleep and could not consent.”

Wrigglesworth was detained and later appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in September 2022 where he was released on bail.

He remained on bail until last month when he was remanded in custody following his conviction for the sex crime.

The court heard that Wrigglesworth, formerly of Shipley, in Yorkshire, was assessed as posing a low risk of further sexual offending.

Rapist’s defence lawyer said his client indicated ‘recognition of wrongdoing’

Defence counsel Kenneth Cloggie said a background report showed he has a good employment record and indicated “some insight and recognition of wrongdoing”.

“The accused has shown a willingness to work on programmes for better understanding and rehabilitation whilst in prison,” he said.

The defence counsel added: “Custody is inevitable and a long sentence is inevitable.”

Wrigglesworth, who followed the sentencing proceedings by TV link from prison, was told he would be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

