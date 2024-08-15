Aberdeen could bank up to £9m for Bojan Miovski as striker completes Girona transfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen could bank up to £9m for Bojan Miovski as striker completes Girona transfer

Aberdeen Chief Executive Alan Burrows also delivers update on potential signings before the summer transfer window closes

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS

Striker Bojan Miovski has completed a transfer to Spanish La Liga club Girona in a deal that could bank Aberdeen up to £9million.

The North Macedonian international flew to Spain earlier this week to undergo a medical and complete a move to the Spanish top flight outfit.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy played hard ball in the bid to get their valuation of the striker and rejected three previous bids from Girona.

However they finally agreed a package that it is understood will get to almost £9m if Aberdeen achieve add-ons and eventually a sell-on.

It is the biggest ever transfer of any outfield player outside Celtic and Rangers.

Only Scotland international keeper Craig Gordon’s £9m transfer from Hearts to Sunderland in 2007 was worth more.

Miovski had two years remaining on his Aberdeen contract.

The striker has penned a four-year contract with Girona until summer 2028.

An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock,

New Aberdeen record transfer fee

The Miovski deal is a new record transfer fee for Aberdeen, exceeding the figure received for the transfer of Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool in summer 2022.

Aberdeen received an initial £4.2m for full-back Ramsay with an additional £2.5m of potential add-ons and a 17.5% sell-on clause.

Girona have guaranteed Champions League action this season having finished third in La Liga last term.

Miovski was taken on as a substitute in the final minutes of the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren on Sunday to say an emotional farewell too Aberdeen supporters.

The Dons signed Miovski from Hungarian club MTK Budapest for £535,000 in summer 2022.

Miovski netted 18 goals for Aberdeen in his debut season then backed that up with 26 goals last term.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski cries as he bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski cries as he bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image; Shutterstock

Aberdeen Chief Executive Alan Burrows insists the signing and eventual sale of Miovski is indicative of the club’s player trading strategy.

It is a model that has been successful with many Scandinavian clubs.

Burrows said: “Bojan has been a magnificent number nine for Aberdeen.

“Although we are clearly sad to be losing him, we’re also delighted that he has achieved such an exciting move.

“He deserves it, and we thank him for his significant contribution.

“The deal is also a good one for the club and further strengthens the player trading strategy adopted and driven by Dave Cormack (chairman) and the board over a number of seasons.

“This model means a club will plan to invest much more each season in football wages and transfer fees compared to what it brings in as income from the likes of season tickets, hospitality and retail.

“It obviously relies on deals like Bojan’s, where all the proceeds are being reinvested in our football department.

“And as CEO I’m indebted to our investor group for underwriting the strategy which will have its cashflow ups and downs over the seasons.

“We will work hard to develop this further, whilst constantly reviewing and benchmarking ourselves against similar clubs across Europe, particularly in Scandinavia, who are doing it very effectively and are regularly punching above their weight.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 victory against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

Further signings in transfer window

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has added six signings this summer, all on permanent deals.

Some of the Miovski fee has already been reinvested in the signing of winger Topi Keskinen for £860,00 from Finnish club HJK Helsinki.

Burrows confirmed the Dons are exploring ways to add further signings before the summer transfer window shuts.

Topi Keskinen of HJK celebrates scoring against Molde FK
Topi Keskinen of HJK celebrates scoring against Molde FK in July. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “Our focus remains on developing our own players through our academy whilst complimenting that with smart recruitment from across the world, with the aim of driving football success to Aberdeen FC.

“We have already added six players in this window.

“And our recruitment department, together with the manager, continue to explore ways to strengthen the squad between now and the end of the month.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans after the St Mirren game. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Life will go on after the loss of Bojan Miovski
Ante Palaversa holding and Aberdeen FC shirt
Balkan football expert lifts the lid on Aberdeen's new midfield playmaker Ante Palaversa
Topi Keskinen of HJK celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round match against Molde FK in Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Why signing targets now view Aberdeen as launchpad to Europe's 'big five'…
New Aberdeen signing Topi Keskinen in action for HJK Helsinki during the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs - against Farul Constanta. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Aberdeen signing Topi Keskinen has English Premier League potential, says boss who sold…
Topi Keskinen runs at Eintracht Frankfurt's Robin Koch for HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League at Deutsche Bank Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Lowdown on new Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen: 'You don't see players that fast in…
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock (14628747bh) St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh in action during the William Hill Premiership match between Kilmarnock and St. Johnstone at Rugby Park Stadium, Kilmarnock, Scotland on Sunday 11th August 2024. Kilmarnock v St Johnstone, William Hill Premiership, Football, The BBSP, Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, UK, 11 Aug 2024
Report: Aberdeen set to trigger release clause for St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren.
Willie Miller: Why Bojan Miovski will exit Aberdeen as an all-time striking great
Ester Sokler has scored four goals in the Premier Sports Cup for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Ester Sokler should NOT try to be the second coming of Bojan…
Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Shayden Morris determined to show Aberdeen can thrive without Bojan Miovski
Topi Keskinen of HJK in action during the Conference League play-off against Farul Constanta. Image: Shutterstock
Topi Keskinen eager to sample Pittodrie atmosphere again after joining Aberdeen

Conversation