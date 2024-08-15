Aberdeen could bank up to £9m for Bojan Miovski as striker completes Girona transfer

Striker Bojan Miovski has completed a transfer to Spanish La Liga club Girona in a deal that could bank Aberdeen up to £9million.

The North Macedonian international flew to Spain earlier this week to undergo a medical and complete a move to the Spanish top flight outfit.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy played hard ball in the bid to get their valuation of the striker and rejected three previous bids from Girona.

However they finally agreed a package that it is understood will get to almost £9m if Aberdeen achieve add-ons and eventually a sell-on.

It is the biggest ever transfer of any outfield player outside Celtic and Rangers.

Only Scotland international keeper Craig Gordon’s £9m transfer from Hearts to Sunderland in 2007 was worth more.

Miovski had two years remaining on his Aberdeen contract.

The striker has penned a four-year contract with Girona until summer 2028.

New Aberdeen record transfer fee

The Miovski deal is a new record transfer fee for Aberdeen, exceeding the figure received for the transfer of Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool in summer 2022.

Aberdeen received an initial £4.2m for full-back Ramsay with an additional £2.5m of potential add-ons and a 17.5% sell-on clause.

Girona have guaranteed Champions League action this season having finished third in La Liga last term.

Miovski was taken on as a substitute in the final minutes of the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren on Sunday to say an emotional farewell too Aberdeen supporters.

The Dons signed Miovski from Hungarian club MTK Budapest for £535,000 in summer 2022.

Miovski netted 18 goals for Aberdeen in his debut season then backed that up with 26 goals last term.

Aberdeen Chief Executive Alan Burrows insists the signing and eventual sale of Miovski is indicative of the club’s player trading strategy.

It is a model that has been successful with many Scandinavian clubs.

Burrows said: “Bojan has been a magnificent number nine for Aberdeen.

“Although we are clearly sad to be losing him, we’re also delighted that he has achieved such an exciting move.

“He deserves it, and we thank him for his significant contribution.

“The deal is also a good one for the club and further strengthens the player trading strategy adopted and driven by Dave Cormack (chairman) and the board over a number of seasons.

“This model means a club will plan to invest much more each season in football wages and transfer fees compared to what it brings in as income from the likes of season tickets, hospitality and retail.

“It obviously relies on deals like Bojan’s, where all the proceeds are being reinvested in our football department.

“And as CEO I’m indebted to our investor group for underwriting the strategy which will have its cashflow ups and downs over the seasons.

“We will work hard to develop this further, whilst constantly reviewing and benchmarking ourselves against similar clubs across Europe, particularly in Scandinavia, who are doing it very effectively and are regularly punching above their weight.”

Further signings in transfer window

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has added six signings this summer, all on permanent deals.

Some of the Miovski fee has already been reinvested in the signing of winger Topi Keskinen for £860,00 from Finnish club HJK Helsinki.

Burrows confirmed the Dons are exploring ways to add further signings before the summer transfer window shuts.

He said: “Our focus remains on developing our own players through our academy whilst complimenting that with smart recruitment from across the world, with the aim of driving football success to Aberdeen FC.

“We have already added six players in this window.

“And our recruitment department, together with the manager, continue to explore ways to strengthen the squad between now and the end of the month.”