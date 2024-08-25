Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s perfect start to the season continues with 2-0 win against 10 man Kilmarnock

Boss Jimmy Thelin’s flawless start to his Pittodrie career continued as Aberdeen sent an increasingly strong message to Scottish football.

Swede Thelin has now racked up eight wins from eight in all competitions following a 2-0 win against 10-man Kilmarnock Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Scotland international Kevin Nisbet made his Aberdeen debut when coming off the bench just 24 hours after completing a loan move from Millwall.

However it was attacker Pape Gueye who grabbed the limelight with two clinical headed goals to hammer home his own argument for a regular starting slot.

Kilmarnock were reduced to 10 men early in the second half following the dismissal of Brad Lyons for a foul on Ester Sokler.

Thelin has raced to the best start by an Aberdeen manager in the club’s 121-year history and the feelgood factor is buzzing through Pittodrie and the fanbase.

Just three games into the Premiership season Thelin’s red-hot Dons have already opened up sizeable points advantages over two teams that secured Euro qualification via the league last term.

Thelin’s rampant Reds are nine points ahead of Kilmarnock and eight in front of Hearts.

Very, very early days in a 38 game league campaign but Aberdeen under Thelin are delivering an early, and strong, statement of intent.

Under Thelin Aberdeen have won their opening three games in a Premiership campaign for the first time since 2017-18.

They are also through to the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

Aberdeen lost all three of their league meetings against Kilmarnock last season, all without scoring.

That was as many defeats as the Reds had suffered in their previous 35 league matches against Killie (won 25, drawn seven, lost three).

Thelin ended that losing streak against former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, now Killie manager.

Loan signing Kevin Nisbet

Scotland international Nisbet made his debut after sealing a loan move from Millwall.

Nisbet, 27, transferred to the English Championship club in a £2m deal from Hibs last season but suffered a frustrating season due to injury and managerial changes.

Drafted in to bolster the attack following the club record transfer for striker Bojan Miovki to Spanish La Liga Girona, Nisbet has a proven scoring record in Scotland.

He netted 39 goals in 101 appearances for Hibs.

Nisbet was introduced for his Dons debut in the 79th minute.

However it was Gueye who showed his prowess in front of goal with a double.

A £500,000 signing last summer Gueye was frozen out of the starting line-up last season and then sent on loan to Norwegian club Kristiansund BK.

Thelin offered Gueye the opportunity to kick-start his Pittodrie career and the striker is repaying that faith.

Gueye has now scored three goals in the last two Premiership matches having netted in the 3-1 win against St Mirren.

Finnish winger Keskinen impresses

Finnish winger Topi Keskinen was elevated to the starting line-up following his goal scoring debut off the bench in the 1-0 Premier Sports win against Queen’s Park.

An £860,000 signing from Finnish top flight HJK Helsinki, Keskinen delivered another impressive performance where his speed and movement dragged apart the Killie defence to open up space.

There is a palpable air of anticipation amongst fans when Keskinen receives the ball and explodes down the wing on a lightening fast, creative run.

Keskinen left to a standing ovation from Aberdeen supporters when replaced by Vicente Besuijen in the 70th minute.

Pape Gueye fires Aberdeen ahead

Aberdeen threatened in the 15th minute when Keskinen drilled a 15 yard half-volley inches wide.

Moments later another low drive from the increasingly influential Keskinen was blocked.

Aberdeen deservedly went ahead in the 23rd minute when Graeme Shinnie crossed from the left edge of the penalty box.

The skipper’s delivery picked out Pape Gueye who bulleted a powerful 12-yard header home.

Kilmarnock reduced to 10 men

Kilmarnock were reduced to 10 men in the 53rd minute when captain Brad Lyons was red carded for a reckless challenge on Ester Sokler.

Referee Matthew MacDermid initially awarded a yellow card.

However following a VAR review, where MacDermid scrutinised footage of the challenge on the pitch-side monitor, it was upgraded to a straight red.

Aberdeen should have made in 2-0 in the 59th minute when Jack MacKenzie’s low cross found Sokler unmarked 10 yards out.

With the goal beckoning the striker blazed his shot over.

Another goal did come in the 64th minute when Gueye met a Jamie McGrath corner to flick a clinical and incisive header into goal from 10 yards.

In the 70th minute Heltne Nilsen had an effort saved as Aberdeen pushed on to try to extend their lead.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 7; Devlin 7, Rubezic 7. Molloy 7, MacKenzie 7; Shinnie 7. Heltne Nilsen 7 (Palaversa 88); Keskinen 7 (Besuijen 71), Gueye 7 (Nisbet 79), McGrath 7 (Morris 88); Sokler 7 (Ambrose 79)

Subs not used: Doohan, McGarry, Milne. MacDonald

KILMARNOCK (4-3-3-): O’Hara 6; Burroughs 7, Deas 6, Mayo 6, Findlay 6; Lyons 4, Donnelly 6, Watson 3 (Anderson 31); Kennedy 6 (Polworth 75), Watkins 6 (Cameron 75), Armstrong 5 (McKenzie 56).

Subs not used: McCrorie, Ndaba, Mackay-Steven, Wales, Bainbridge

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Attendance: 16,146

Man of the match: Pape Gueye (Aberdeen)