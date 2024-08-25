New Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet hopes Dons move can lead to Scotland return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet hopes Dons move can lead to Scotland return

Dons' new number nine is a man with a point to prove after securing loan move to Pittodrie from Millwall.

By Paul Third
Scotland's Kevin Nisbet during a training session. Image: PA
Kevin Nisbet has set his sights on returning to the international fold after completing his loan move to Aberdeen.

The Millwall striker completed the formalities of his season-long loan with the Dons on Saturday.

The 27-year-old is delighted to be back in Scottish football and hopes his move to Aberdeen will help him force his way back into the Scotland set-up under national team boss Steve Clarke.

Nisbet told RedTV: “One of the reasons I came up here was to put myself back in the shop window for the national team.

“It was a sickener not to make the Euros due to injury and I want to get back there.

“It’s the pinnacle of your career and seeing the Tartan Army signing in their thousands is a great experience.”

New Don has a point to prove

Millwall forward Kevin Nisbet (7) runs forward during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock
Nisbet moved to Millwall last summer in a £2million move from Hibernian but has endured a difficult year in English football.

Injuries and managerial changes have made for a challenging 12 months at the New Den but Nisbet is channelling his frustration into proving his doubters wrong.

The former Raith Rovers attacker is determined to make the most of his fresh start under Dons boss Jimmy Thelin.

He said: “England probably hasn’t gone as well as I planned. It started quite well but then I picked up some injuries and there was a change of manager.

“Sometimes you need a new chapter in your life and now I’m at Aberdeen.

“I’ve had a lot of doubters over the last year saying I’m injury prone and can’t hack it but that’s football and I don’t look into that.

“I’m focused on trying to prove people wrong and in the mood to do that.

“I’m confident I can hit the ground running and get off the mark as quick as possible.

“I’m not in my prime yet so hopefully this season I can start scoring goals again.

“If the chances are there I’ll put the ball in the back of the net. I’ll give 110% in every game and every training session. “

