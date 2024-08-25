New Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet hopes Dons move can lead to Scotland return

Kevin Nisbet has set his sights on returning to the international fold after completing his loan move to Aberdeen.

The Millwall striker completed the formalities of his season-long loan with the Dons on Saturday.

The 27-year-old is delighted to be back in Scottish football and hopes his move to Aberdeen will help him force his way back into the Scotland set-up under national team boss Steve Clarke.

Nisbet told RedTV: “One of the reasons I came up here was to put myself back in the shop window for the national team.

“It was a sickener not to make the Euros due to injury and I want to get back there.

“It’s the pinnacle of your career and seeing the Tartan Army signing in their thousands is a great experience.”

New Don has a point to prove

Nisbet moved to Millwall last summer in a £2million move from Hibernian but has endured a difficult year in English football.

Injuries and managerial changes have made for a challenging 12 months at the New Den but Nisbet is channelling his frustration into proving his doubters wrong.

The former Raith Rovers attacker is determined to make the most of his fresh start under Dons boss Jimmy Thelin.

He said: “England probably hasn’t gone as well as I planned. It started quite well but then I picked up some injuries and there was a change of manager.

“Sometimes you need a new chapter in your life and now I’m at Aberdeen.

“I’ve had a lot of doubters over the last year saying I’m injury prone and can’t hack it but that’s football and I don’t look into that.

“I’m focused on trying to prove people wrong and in the mood to do that.

“I’m confident I can hit the ground running and get off the mark as quick as possible.

“I’m not in my prime yet so hopefully this season I can start scoring goals again.

“If the chances are there I’ll put the ball in the back of the net. I’ll give 110% in every game and every training session. “