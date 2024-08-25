Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails two-goal hero Pape Gueye for grabbing his chance to impress

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has underlined the importance of two goal hero Pape Gueye’s aerial threat.

Gueye netted two clinical headers in a 2-0 win against Kilmarnock that extended the Dons’ winning start to the season to eight games in all competitions.

A £500,000 signing in August 2023, Gueye was frozen out of the first team last term.

He was sent on loan at Norwegian side Kristiansund BK for the second half of last season.

When he arrived as Aberdeen’s new manager, Thelin said every player would be given a clean slate.

Gueye has grabbed that opportunity by netting three goals in the last two Premiership matches.

Thelin said: “Pape is really good in the air and good in both attack and defence, both directions.

“He also defends really well at set-plays.

“For second balls you have to be there and read the timing and Pape is very good with that.”

From frozen out to goal hero

Gueye had just one start for the Dons last season before being sent on loan to Norway.

The attacker seems to be thriving under Thelin’s guidance after a tough debut season at Pittodrie.

Thelin said: “I hadn’t seen much of Pape before.

“Everyone started from zero and everyone is trying to give everything and grow.

“Players are human beings and you never know how opportunities arrive.

“I am happy with Pape.

“He trains, grows, is competitive and a good teammate who fights for the team.

“I’m really happy with how everyone is contributing to the team.”

What can Kevin Nisbet bring to Dons?

Striker Nisbet came off the bench for his Aberdeen debut just 24 hours after securing a season-long loan move from Millwall.

Nisbet, a £2m signing by Millwall from Hibs last summer, was introduced to a standing ovation in the 79th minute.

On Nisbet, Thelin said: “We have a good squad and have brought real depth and healthy competition.

“We have a good dressing room and keep that competition in the training sessions as well.

“They challenge each other for the starting XI in the squad and are pushing each other.”

‘I liked the team spirit, how we compete and how we fight’

Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa also made his Aberdeen debut as a substitute in the final minutes.

Palaversa, 24, arrived on a one-year deal with an option for a further two years from French club ES Troyes for an undisclosed fee.

Thelin said: “I’m happy with the performance. It was stable and we had a good first half.

“We attacked in different ways but also stayed close to each other and helped each other when Kilmarnock attacked.

“We tried to win the second balls and deny them transitions.

“Kilmarnock also had a period where they were really good so it is never easy.

“But I liked the team spirit, how we compete together and fight with each other.

“And there is the extra touch of Pittodrie with the fans who gave us energy.

“I’m happy with how the atmosphere is growing and everyone understands they have a part to play as Aberdeen grow.”

Kilmarnock’s red card decision

Kilmarnock were reduced to 10 men in the 54th minute when captain Brad Lyons was red carded for a foul on Ester Sokler.

Referee Matthew MacDermid initially awarded a yellow card but upgraded it to a straight red following a VAR review.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes was left frustrated by the dismissal.

Thelin said: “I know referees have a really difficult job so I never talk about a decision after a game.

“I trust them as they do their job and I focus on my job.”