Emergency services respond to two-car crash near Kyle of Lochalsh

The A890 is closed at its junction with the A87.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Emergency services remain at the scene.

A West Highlands road is currently closed following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Police and emergency services were called to the A890 at Auchtertyre, five miles east of Kyle of Lochalsh, around 3:45pm on Sunday, August 25.

The road is closed at its junction with the A87, which links Invergarry with Skye.

Both police and emergency services remain at the scene.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.

Police and emergency services called to crash near Auchtertyre

A police statement reads: “Around 3.45pm on Sunday, 25 August, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving two cars on the A890 near Auchtertyre.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed at the A87 junction with the A890.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

