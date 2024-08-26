Ref Watch: Kilmarnock’s Brad Lyons rightly sent off for lunging tackle against Aberdeen – here’s why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Kilmarnock’s Brad Lyons rightly sent off for lunging tackle against Aberdeen – here’s why

Finlay Elder explains why Kilmarnock's Brad Lyons had to see red for his challenge on Aberdeen's Ester Sokler on Sunday.

Referee Matthew MacDermid shows a red card to Brad Lyons of Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

Jimmy Thelin continued his flawless start as Aberdeen manager on Sunday, beating Kilmarnock 2-0 at Pittodrie – with one of the key moments in the Premiership fixture the straight red card shown to Killie’s Brad Lyons.

The controversial moment came only a few minutes into the second half.

A poor touch from the Killie captain allowed the ball to fall to the Dons’ Ester Sokler, with Lyons clearly lunging in to to try to regain possession.

While referee Matthew MacDermid showed a yellow card initially, my first instinct was a sending off, as I immediately thought it was a very poor challenge – it was badly timed and there was a fair amount of force.

A VAR review of the incident, for a potential red card, was then recommended, and MacDermid did not take long looking at the footage to upgrade the booking to a red.

Ultimately, you can’t dive into challenges like that and expect to get away with it. In the modern game, it is a red card every day of the week.

Kilmarnock's Brad Lyons puts in a challenge on Aberdeen's Ester Sokler. Image: SNS.
Lyons’ foot was high, he made contact on the opponent with his studs and he had a lot of pace going into the challenge… It ticked all of the boxes.

I understand the argument of when you slow things down or look at still images it can look worse than it actually is, but as I said, it looked bad at first glance and at full speed.

I must say I feel as if VAR is getting faster this season and, as it should be, it is now one or two looks and then a recommendation for a review being made, with the referee taking a similarly brief look at the monitor before deciding to stand by or change their initial decision.

Referee Matthew MacDermid checks the VAR monitor for a potential red card for Brad Lyons during the William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie, on August 25, 2024. Image: SNS.
Referee Matthew MacDermid checks the VAR monitor for a potential red card for Brad Lyons during the William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie, on August 25, 2024. Image: SNS.

Overall I thought referee MacDermid had a fairly good game – much better than some of the other refereeing performances we have seen recently.

I thought Killie’s Liam Donnelly was lucky to avoid a booking, as he committed several fouls and was involved in a bit of a spat with Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie.

The referee did also get in the way of the ball and players on a few occasions.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

Conversation