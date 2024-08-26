Aberdeen fan view: Jimmy Thelin matching Derek McInnes in more ways than one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Jimmy Thelin matching Derek McInnes in more ways than one

The arrival of Kevin Nisbet is the type of signing which was McInnes’ absolute stock in trade, writes Chris Crighton.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes (L) and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin shake hands at full time. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

That it should have been Derek McInnes bringing the visiting team to Pittodrie this weekend felt somewhat symbolic.

For it was his squad of 2015/16 – arguably the best of his many good Aberdeen sides – which set an all-time club record by winning its first eight games of a domestic season: a record which Jimmy Thelin, picking up a torch which has burned the fingers of four others in the intervening three years, has now matched.

McInnes would reasonably point out that all eight of his were in the Premiership, while Thelin’s new broom has largely been used to sweep aside lower-division League Cup opponents. Were he still with us, Davie Shaw – who by the third month of his managerial career had won more trophies than he’d dropped league points – would justifiably scoff at both.

New Aberdeen signing Kevin Nisbet made his debut against Kilmarnock . Image: Shutterstock

But there is no arguing against the record books, which state, in black and white, that no Dons team has ever opened a campaign with a better string of results than these.

Those empty vessels from elsewhere in Scotland who noisily doubted Thelin’s suitability to work in a country he’d never experienced may now see it’s not necessarily as hard as their own friends make it look.

Were that ever a serious concern, the arrival of Kevin Nisbet would serve to allay it. A former SPFL star returning in his mid-twenties after an uninspiring spell in England, this is the type of signing which was McInnes’ absolute stock in trade.

Whether specifically instructed by Thelin or a tool delivered to him by the club’s recruiters, Nisbet should provide a threat which Scottish defences already know they struggle to contain, to go alongside those they have yet to face. There is plenty to suggest that this fast start may be maintained for some time yet.

