Valuable lessons learned from late scare against Motherwell and will be applied against Dundee, says Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Valuable lessons learned from late scare against Motherwell and will be applied against Dundee, says Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin

Boss Thelin has analysed why Motherwell came so close to snatching a draw in the final minutes of Aberdeen's last Premiership game ahead of Dens Park this weekend.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov makes a save to deny Motherwell's Liam Gordon during a 2-1 win. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov makes a save to deny Motherwell's Liam Gordon during a 2-1 win. Image: SNS.

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen have learned valuable lessons from their late scare against Motherwell, and is demanding they use those lessons when bidding for a 12th straight win at Dundee on Saturday.

Swede Thelin boasts a 100% record since taking on the Pittodrie hot-seat, with 11 wins from 11 matches in all competitions.

It is the best start to a Pittodrie career by an Aberdeen manager in the club’s 121-year history.

However, that was in jeopardy when the Dons faced a late surge from Motherwell in their last Premiership match.

Aberdeen appeared to be coasting to another win until Well netted in the 88th minute.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov then had to produce a superb save deep into time added on to prevent the winning streak ending.

Thelin has pinpointed how they let Well back into the game around their rival’s goal.

And he is determined there will be no repeat as the Dons aim to continue the winning start to the season at Dens Park.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and First Team Coach Peter Leven during the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and First Team Coach Peter Leven during the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Motherwell almost got one point and that has to be a learning point for us.

“We were a little bit open as a team, but you also have an opponent doing good things.

“There was too much distance between our units and players, so they started to win more space between our lines and then they are good with the crosses and how they create from corners and throw-ins.

“There are two things they did really well, but we spoke about it this week – we need to be more consistent.

“We played 80 minutes really well and deserved to win.

“However, 10 minutes can be enough for an opponent to get some chances.

“We take that, learn from it, keep playing and move on.”

Duk could return to squad at Dundee

Thelin could reintegrate attacker Duk into the match-day squad for the trip to Dundee on Saturday.

Duk went AWOL during the summer, forcing the club to launch internal disciplinary proceedings.

However, the Cape Verde international returned to Pittodrie earlier this month and apologised for his actions.

Thelin and the club hierarchy accepted an apology from the 24-year-old, who returned fully fit.

The Dons boss has been working with Duk on getting across his tactics and increasing the attacker’s sharpness.

Duk has missed two games since returning, but Thelin recently confirmed he could be in contention for a return at Dens Park.

Aberdeen's Duk and Slobodan Rubezic at full-time after the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Duk and Slobodan Rubezic at full-time after the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

‘Competitive, connected and hungry’

Aberdeen currently sit second in the Premiership table on 15 points, having won all five league games to date.

Thelin’s side only trail league leaders Celtic on goal difference.

Last season it took the Dons until the 17th game of the season on December 7 (2-1 win against Hearts) to reach the 15-point mark.

Aberdeen are already a massive 14 points ahead of Hearts, who finished third last season.

Thelin’s Reds also have a game in hand on the Tynecastle side,who sacked manager Steven Naismith this week after a run of eight straight losses.

With a Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Celtic also secured, Thelin’s start at Pittodrie has been exceptional.

However, the 46-year-old is steadfastly remaining grounded as Aberdeen are only five games into a 38-game league campaign.

Aberdeen FC striker Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS.

He said: “All the players are working so hard to be a team which is great to see.

“They are competitive, connected and hungry.

“However, it is a long, long season and all our focus is just on the next game.

“You can’t look behind you – you have to look in front.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Nicky Devlin contract update
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen must embrace Sir Alex Ferguson's Old Firm mantra
3
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic gets boxing coaching from professional Granite City fighter Gregor McPherson. Image: Gregor McPherson TikTok.
EXCLUSIVE: Slobodan Rubezic - the boxing 'talent'... Pro fighter on Aberdeen defender's punching power
Spartans' Mark Stowe (L) and Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie in action during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin urges Jack MacKenzie to keep taking 'big steps' in Pittodrie…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie replaces Sivert Nilsen during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Captain Graeme Shinnie will relish fight for place at Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 4-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin explains why Ester Sokler is one of Aberdeen's 'best defending attackers'
Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match between Aberdeen and The Spartans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Third goal against Spartans a perfect example of Jimmy Thelin's total…
Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen.
Paul Third: Aberdeen's next challenge is to end new stadium saga - as Pittodrie…
7
Aberdeen FC striker Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's best yet to come despite 11-game winning run, warns striker Kevin Nisbet
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Spartans. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin praises Aberdeen players' hunger as Dons book Premier Sports Cup semi-final slot
2

Conversation