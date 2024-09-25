Valuable lessons learned from late scare against Motherwell and will be applied against Dundee, says Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen have learned valuable lessons from their late scare against Motherwell, and is demanding they use those lessons when bidding for a 12th straight win at Dundee on Saturday.

Swede Thelin boasts a 100% record since taking on the Pittodrie hot-seat, with 11 wins from 11 matches in all competitions.

It is the best start to a Pittodrie career by an Aberdeen manager in the club’s 121-year history.

However, that was in jeopardy when the Dons faced a late surge from Motherwell in their last Premiership match.

Aberdeen appeared to be coasting to another win until Well netted in the 88th minute.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov then had to produce a superb save deep into time added on to prevent the winning streak ending.

Thelin has pinpointed how they let Well back into the game around their rival’s goal.

And he is determined there will be no repeat as the Dons aim to continue the winning start to the season at Dens Park.

Thelin said: “Motherwell almost got one point and that has to be a learning point for us.

“We were a little bit open as a team, but you also have an opponent doing good things.

“There was too much distance between our units and players, so they started to win more space between our lines and then they are good with the crosses and how they create from corners and throw-ins.

“There are two things they did really well, but we spoke about it this week – we need to be more consistent.

“We played 80 minutes really well and deserved to win.

“However, 10 minutes can be enough for an opponent to get some chances.

“We take that, learn from it, keep playing and move on.”

Duk could return to squad at Dundee

Thelin could reintegrate attacker Duk into the match-day squad for the trip to Dundee on Saturday.

Duk went AWOL during the summer, forcing the club to launch internal disciplinary proceedings.

However, the Cape Verde international returned to Pittodrie earlier this month and apologised for his actions.

Thelin and the club hierarchy accepted an apology from the 24-year-old, who returned fully fit.

The Dons boss has been working with Duk on getting across his tactics and increasing the attacker’s sharpness.

Duk has missed two games since returning, but Thelin recently confirmed he could be in contention for a return at Dens Park.

‘Competitive, connected and hungry’

Aberdeen currently sit second in the Premiership table on 15 points, having won all five league games to date.

Thelin’s side only trail league leaders Celtic on goal difference.

Last season it took the Dons until the 17th game of the season on December 7 (2-1 win against Hearts) to reach the 15-point mark.

Aberdeen are already a massive 14 points ahead of Hearts, who finished third last season.

Thelin’s Reds also have a game in hand on the Tynecastle side,who sacked manager Steven Naismith this week after a run of eight straight losses.

With a Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Celtic also secured, Thelin’s start at Pittodrie has been exceptional.

However, the 46-year-old is steadfastly remaining grounded as Aberdeen are only five games into a 38-game league campaign.

He said: “All the players are working so hard to be a team which is great to see.

“They are competitive, connected and hungry.

“However, it is a long, long season and all our focus is just on the next game.

“You can’t look behind you – you have to look in front.”