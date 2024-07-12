Duk’s absence from Aberdeen now an ‘internal disciplinary matter’

Striker Duk’s continued absence from Aberdeen is now an internal disciplinary matter, it has been confirmed, with the Dons “disappointed” the matter has progressed to that level.

Duk has still not joined the Dons for pre-season – with the first game of the campaign on Saturday against Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup.

Cape Verde international Duk also did not attend the Dons’ warm weather camp in Portugal last week, with a “medical issue” cited by boss Jimmy Thelin at the time.

The 24-year-old missed the first week of pre-season training in the Granite City under new boss Thelin before the Algarve trip because he had been on international duty during the summer.

Duk recently confirmed he wants to leave Aberdeen and urged the club cash in on him by selling him this summer.

Attacker Duk is in the final year of his deal with the Dons and is free to sign a pre-contract with another club on January 1.

On Duk’s ongoing absence from the club, an Aberdeen FC spokesperson said: “It is now an internal disciplinary matter.

“The club is disappointed that it has come to this.”

‘We have some internal issues with the Duk situation’

In his recent comments, Duk claimed he had informed Aberdeen of his decision to move on this summer and added he hoped to land a switch to one of the major leagues in Europe.

The attacker’s agent Carlos Oliveira also urged Aberdeen to grant Duk’s request to be sold this summer.

Duk’s former club Benfica are reportedly due 50% of any transfer fee.

Speaking at his pre-Queen of the South media conference, Aberdeen boss Thelin said: “Duk is not going to be in the squad (to face Queen of the South).

“Right now we have some internal issues with the Duk situation, that is all I can say about that.”