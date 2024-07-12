Duk’s absence from Aberdeen now an ‘internal disciplinary matter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duk’s absence from Aberdeen now an ‘internal disciplinary matter’

Aberdeen striker Duk has still not reported back for pre-season training and the Cape Verde international recently urged the Dons to sell him this summer.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen striker Duk during the Europa Conference League match against PAOK.
Aberdeen striker Duk during the Europa Conference League match against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.

Striker Duk’s continued absence from Aberdeen is now an internal disciplinary matter, it has been confirmed, with the Dons “disappointed” the matter has progressed to that level.

Duk has still not joined the Dons for pre-season – with the first game of the campaign on Saturday against Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup.

Cape Verde international Duk also did not attend the Dons’ warm weather camp in Portugal last week, with a “medical issue” cited by boss Jimmy Thelin at the time.

The 24-year-old missed the first week of pre-season training in the Granite City under new boss Thelin before the Algarve trip because he had been on international duty during the summer.

Duk recently confirmed he wants to leave Aberdeen and urged the club cash in on him by selling him this summer.

Attacker Duk is in the final year of his deal with the Dons and is free to sign a pre-contract with another club on January 1.

On Duk’s ongoing absence from the club, an Aberdeen FC spokesperson said: “It is now an internal disciplinary matter.

“The club is disappointed that it has come to this.”

Aberdeen striker Duk in action. Image: Shutterstock.

‘We have some internal issues with the Duk situation’

In his recent comments, Duk claimed he had informed Aberdeen of his decision to move on this summer and added he hoped to land a switch to one of the major leagues in Europe.

The attacker’s agent Carlos Oliveira also urged Aberdeen to grant Duk’s request to be sold this summer.

Duk’s former club Benfica are reportedly due 50% of any transfer fee.

Luiyi de Lucas of Livington and Aberdeen’s Duk in action. Image: SNS.

Speaking at his pre-Queen of the South media conference, Aberdeen boss Thelin said: “Duk is not going to be in the squad (to face Queen of the South).

“Right now we have some internal issues with the Duk situation, that is all I can say about that.”

Conversation