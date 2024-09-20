Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirms why Duk will NOT be in squad to face Spartans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirms why Duk will NOT be in squad to face Spartans

As well as Duk, Thelin also delivered an update on Dons captain Graeme Shinnie who missed the 2-1 win against Motherwell due to illness.

By Sean Wallace
Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 13, 2024. Image: SNS
Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed why attacker Duk will not be in the squad for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Spartans on Saturday.

The Dons face League Two Spartans in the last-eight tie at Pittodrie.

Cape Verde international Duk recently returned to Aberdeen after almost three months AWOL.

Duk’s absence over the summer was the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings by the club.

The 24-year-old said in June he wanted to be sold by Aberdeen during the summer transfer window.

However, the move did not happen and Duk returned to Pittodrie a week after the window closed, during the recent international break.

Duk was left out of the match-day squad for the 2-1 win against Motherwell.

And despite impressing during training sessions, Thelin confirmed Duk will not be in the squad to face Spartans.

However, Thelin has confirmed Duk is likely to be in contention for the Premiership trip to Dundee next Saturday.

Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, Image: SNS
Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 13, 2024. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Duk has done enough, but he still has another week or so before he is ready to compete with other players in the squad.

“He is going to be out for this game.

“Duk’s timing is getting better and better with his teammates and he is adapting really quickly.

“He is doing really well.

“It is only two weeks, but he is adapting well and we can also use his quality when he is more connected with the team.”

Aberdeen's Duk and Slobodan Rubezic at full-time after the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Duk and Slobodan Rubezic at full-time after the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Thelin delivers update on Shinnie

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie was ruled out of the win against Motherwell due to illness.

Shinnie was replaced by summer signing Ante Palaversa.

Thelin confirmed midfielder Shinnie has returned to training and will be fit to face Spartans.

He said: “He was out for some days, but now he is much better and has trained well.

“Everybody is fit apart from Dante (Palvara).”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen v Spartans: How many changes will Jimmy Thelin make for Premier Sports Cup…
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Outstanding Pape Gueye is a dream to watch and can smash 20-goal…
Finland's Topi Keskinen (left) and England's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B2 match at Wembley. Image: PA
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says Topi Keskinen will grow from experience of facing England…
Sivert Heltne Nilsen (6) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen reveals why he gets 'crazy' on the pitch
Striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas left Aberdeen in April 2022. Image: SNS Group
Former Aberdeen FC player appears in court on drug importation charge
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scored both goals in his side's 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Andy Halliday believes Jimmy Thelin has got Aberdeen playing like a Roberto De Zerbi…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates with Pape Gueye after the striker scored in the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Calmness of boss Jimmy Thelin key to Aberdeen's winning streak, says defender Nicky Devlin
Aberdeen's players lift the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s League trophy at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Peter Leven on why Aberdeen will be missing key youngsters for next month's Uefa…
Pape Habib Gueye scored both goals for the Dons against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Could Pape Gueye be Aberdeen's next million-pound player?
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will only get the right signings in transfer windows. SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on why he will only sign players with the right…

Conversation