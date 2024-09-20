Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirms why Duk will NOT be in squad to face Spartans

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed why attacker Duk will not be in the squad for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Spartans on Saturday.

The Dons face League Two Spartans in the last-eight tie at Pittodrie.

Cape Verde international Duk recently returned to Aberdeen after almost three months AWOL.

Duk’s absence over the summer was the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings by the club.

The 24-year-old said in June he wanted to be sold by Aberdeen during the summer transfer window.

However, the move did not happen and Duk returned to Pittodrie a week after the window closed, during the recent international break.

Duk was left out of the match-day squad for the 2-1 win against Motherwell.

And despite impressing during training sessions, Thelin confirmed Duk will not be in the squad to face Spartans.

However, Thelin has confirmed Duk is likely to be in contention for the Premiership trip to Dundee next Saturday.

Thelin said: “Duk has done enough, but he still has another week or so before he is ready to compete with other players in the squad.

“He is going to be out for this game.

“Duk’s timing is getting better and better with his teammates and he is adapting really quickly.

“He is doing really well.

“It is only two weeks, but he is adapting well and we can also use his quality when he is more connected with the team.”

Thelin delivers update on Shinnie

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie was ruled out of the win against Motherwell due to illness.

Shinnie was replaced by summer signing Ante Palaversa.

Thelin confirmed midfielder Shinnie has returned to training and will be fit to face Spartans.

He said: “He was out for some days, but now he is much better and has trained well.

“Everybody is fit apart from Dante (Palvara).”