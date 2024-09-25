IT glitch waylays Aberdeen council meetings – and could postpone vital bus gate talks

An IT glitch at Aberdeen City Council could delay crunch talks on the city centre bus gates, it’s feared.

Senior councillors have looked to dismiss claims the technological gremlins risk waylaying the conclusion of talks on the unpopular bus priority measures.

But the problem has already forced the local authority to cancel important committee meetings.

The failure to publish the agenda, along with official reports prepared to inform councillor decisions, has forced the postponements.

The council’s top legal minds are understood to be of the opinion that going ahead with the meetings without doing so would put the local authority at risk of breaking the law – leaving any decisions taken “open to challenge”.

All documents and reports on the agenda must be published three days ahead of the meeting. They are usually shared online.

Could council’s IT glitch waylay the Aberdeen bus gate vote?

And the outcome of months of deliberation on the future of the Bridge Street bus gate is expected to be spelled out by city chiefs this week.

The fate of the much-protested bus priority measures, which also includes bus gates on Market Street and Guild Street, is due to be decided a week today.

After thousands collectively demanded change, councillors are to consider watered down revisions next week.

Thousands joined The Press and Journal’s calls for a Common Sense Compromise on the experimental roads order.

The measures brought about a ban on right turns onto Rosemount Viaduct from Union Terrace and changed who could access Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate, and when, as well.

The upheaval, on top of the ongoing regeneration works in Aberdeen city centre, led traders to warn they would be driven out of business.

In the summer, SNP and Lib Dem councillors running the council voted not to adopt the Common Sense Compromise.

Prominent local traders drafted the wishlist along with The P&J, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Our Union Street and Aberdeen Inspired.

But instead the administration asked city officials to only consider the potential removal of bus gates from Bridge Street, as well as the impact of allowing right turns out of Union Terrace and warning letters for first time offenders.

They had already agreed to suspend the Adelphi bus gate, at the top of Market Street, to help traffic get around the new market construction site.

‘Embarrassing’ fiasco can’t delay Aberdeen bus gate vote

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik, had to cancel the meeting of his audit committee this week due to the “hugely embarrassing” tech problems.

“In all of my time in local government I have never ever heard of a meeting having to be cancelled because the council was unable to fulfil its legal obligations to the public,” the audit convener said.

“Only four years ago, Aberdeen City was the UK Council of the Year. Now we are reduced to being unable to hold a meeting because the public are unable to access our documentation.

“We have important business to discuss at full council next week, including what we are going to do about bus gates.

“The council needs to commit to that meeting now and do everything in its power to ensure we meet our statutory obligations to the public.”

Co-leader’s pledge: Council meeting WILL go ahead

He also called on SNP council co-leader Christian Allard to “show some leadership” and address the “falling standards” at Aberdeen City Council.

In response, Mr Allard told The P&J: “The council meeting on October 2 will go ahead as planned and we will meet our legal obligations to have papers available to the public which is usually on our website.”