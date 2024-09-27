Aberdeen grant Peter Leven permission to talk with St Johnstone about vacant managerial job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen grant Peter Leven permission to talk with St Johnstone about vacant managerial job

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin wants assistant first-team coach Leven to stay at Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and assistant Peter Leven during the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin wants Peter Leven to remain at Pittodrie after confirming the coach has been granted permission to hold St Johnstone manager talks.

Fellow Premiership side St Johnstone made an official approach to the Dons to open dialogue with assistant first-team coach Leven regarding their vacant managerial post.

The Pittodrie hierarchy have given the go-ahead for the 41-year-old to speak to Saints, who are searching for a new boss having recently sacked Craig Levein.

Leven and Larne’s Northern Irish league title-winning boss Tiernan Lynch are both on St Johnstone’s shortlist.

Thelin said: “Peter has permission to talk to St Johnstone.

“So far so good – he is focusing here and helping us prepare for our game tomorrow.

“We want him to stay here, but it is good he is getting this recognition from another club.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and coach Peter Leven during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
‘It will be up to Peter what he wants to do’

St Johnstone had held talks with former Aberdeen, Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown, who is manager of Ayr United.

However, Brown opted to pull out and signed a new contract with Ayr, the current Championship leaders.

Leven is on St Johnstone’s short-list due to his impressive shift as interim manager at Aberdeen last season.

He was placed in interim charge following the exit of Neil Warnock with Aberdeen in danger of being dragged into a relegation play-off scrap.

Leven led the Dons to a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premiership to kill off any relegation threat.

Aberdeen finished seventh in the table, top of the bottom six, to lay the foundations for Thelin’s arrival in the summer.

He has become a valued part of Thelin’s backroom staff.

Last season’s Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven during a 5-1 win over Livingston. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Peter is a good coach and it’s good that our staff have eyes on them.

“After that, it will be up to Peter what he wants to do.

“Always if you lose staff and players, you would miss them, of course.

“Then you’d have to find solutions for the future.

“But when good people do good things, they get eyes on them.”

 

Conversation