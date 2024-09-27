St Johnstone make move to talk to Aberdeen’s Peter Leven regarding vacant managerial position

St Johnstone have made an official approach to Aberdeen to speak to Peter Leven regarding their vacant managerial position.

Aberdeen assistant first team coach Leven and Larne’s title winning boss Tiernan Lynch are both on St Johnstone’s short-list to replace Craig Levein who was recently axed.

St Johnstone had held talks with former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown who is now manager of Ayr United.

However Brown opted to pull out and signed a new contract with Ayr, the current Championship leaders.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin does not want to lose Leven who is a vital part of his backroom staff.

Leven’s reputation sky rocketed last season during a spell as Aberdeen interim manager.

The 41-year-old led Aberdeen to a nine game unbeaten finish to the season in the Premiership.

Aberdeen were under threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle when Leven was given the interim role.

He led them to safety and a seventh placed finish, top of the bottom six.

Under Leven the Dons also narrowly lost out in the Scottish Cup semi-final, edged out in a penalty shoot-out by Celtic in the semi after a 3-3 thriller.