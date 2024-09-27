St Johnstone make move to talk to Aberdeen’s Peter Leven regarding vacant managerial position

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone make move to talk to Aberdeen’s Peter Leven regarding vacant managerial position

St Johnstone are searching for a new manager following the recent sacking of Craig Levein.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and coach Peter Leven during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and coach Peter Leven during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have made an official approach to Aberdeen to speak to Peter Leven regarding their vacant managerial position.

Aberdeen assistant first team coach Leven and Larne’s title winning boss Tiernan Lynch are both on St Johnstone’s short-list to replace Craig Levein who was recently axed.

St Johnstone had held talks with former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown who is now manager of Ayr United.

However Brown opted to pull out and signed a new contract with Ayr, the current Championship leaders.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin does not want to lose Leven who is a vital part of his backroom staff.

Leven’s reputation sky rocketed last season during a spell as Aberdeen interim manager.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and assistant Peter Leven during the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and assistant Peter Leven during the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS

The 41-year-old led Aberdeen to a nine game unbeaten finish to the season in the Premiership.

Aberdeen were under threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle when Leven was given the interim role.

He led them to safety and a seventh placed finish, top of the bottom six.

Under Leven the Dons also narrowly lost out in the Scottish Cup semi-final, edged out in a penalty shoot-out by Celtic in the semi after a 3-3 thriller.

 

