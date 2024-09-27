Aberdeen FC St Johnstone make move to talk to Aberdeen’s Peter Leven regarding vacant managerial position St Johnstone are searching for a new manager following the recent sacking of Craig Levein. By Sean Wallace September 27 2024, 11:19 am September 27 2024, 11:19 am Share St Johnstone make move to talk to Aberdeen’s Peter Leven regarding vacant managerial position Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6590784/aberdeen-assistant-first-team-coach-peter-leven-in-frame-for-st-johnstone-post/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and coach Peter Leven during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock. St Johnstone have made an official approach to Aberdeen to speak to Peter Leven regarding their vacant managerial position. Aberdeen assistant first team coach Leven and Larne’s title winning boss Tiernan Lynch are both on St Johnstone’s short-list to replace Craig Levein who was recently axed. St Johnstone had held talks with former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown who is now manager of Ayr United. However Brown opted to pull out and signed a new contract with Ayr, the current Championship leaders. Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin does not want to lose Leven who is a vital part of his backroom staff. Leven’s reputation sky rocketed last season during a spell as Aberdeen interim manager. Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and assistant Peter Leven during the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS The 41-year-old led Aberdeen to a nine game unbeaten finish to the season in the Premiership. Aberdeen were under threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle when Leven was given the interim role. He led them to safety and a seventh placed finish, top of the bottom six. Under Leven the Dons also narrowly lost out in the Scottish Cup semi-final, edged out in a penalty shoot-out by Celtic in the semi after a 3-3 thriller.
