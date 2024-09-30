Aberdeen fan view: Fabian Caballero and Hicham Zerouali were two entertainers cut from the same cloth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Fabian Caballero and Hicham Zerouali were two entertainers cut from the same cloth

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's victory against Dundee - and the duel between late entertainers Hicham Zerouali and Fabian Caballero at Dens Park 23 years ago.

Aberdeen and Dundee during the minute's applause in memory of Fabian Caballero. Image: Shutterstock.
By Chris Crighton

Fleeting though life is, the majority of it is still mundane.

We spend our time seeking the unusual through which our memories are made, and in that is football a fine allegory: all the goalless draws trudged through are ultimately worth it for the games which will be talked about forever.

One such, for Dons fans, occurred at Dens on this very weekend 23 years ago. Hicham Zerouali, shining as brightly and crackling with the same electricity as the Aberdeen shirt he briefly graced, frolicked in the autumn puddles as his hat-trick wrested back control of a game Dundee had threatened to turn with their own inspired moment.

The foil to the brilliant Zerouali that day, with a characteristically impudent chipped finish, was Fabian Caballero.

Hicham Zerouali.

Two men, cut from similar cloth, who were tailor made for football as an enhancer of people’s lives, whose own have ended far too early. Though never destined to accumulate medals, they gathered much love from the supporters they so entertained.

And so it is appropriate to acknowledge, on a human level, the extraordinary efforts of Dundee’s contemporary players here.

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron and Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: SNS

On an afternoon which began with the commemoration of a club idol prematurely struck down during a kickabout, one cannot even imagine the turmoil in their dressing room when one of their number collapsed there at half-time; to have stormed back out of it and essentially dominated the second half in pursuit of a leveller was an estimable effort.

Though it may have been unrewarded in the unforgiving metric of cold league points, it was not unappreciated by those who valued the spectacle provided. If sport is of intrinsic value to the experience of mankind, they have contributed to it.

All good wishes to Mo Sylla, and to those in Dundee affected by his illness.

Conversation