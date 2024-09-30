Callum Law: Scottish Cup broadcasters BBC have missed a trick in ignoring the Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Law: Scottish Cup broadcasters BBC have missed a trick in ignoring the Highland League

Highland League fans have been left short-changed as the Scottish Cup television glare remains stuck in the Central Belt.

BBC journalist Jonathan Sutherland before a cinch Championship match between Greenock Morton and Dunfermline Athletic at Cappielow Park, on November 03, 2023, in Greenock, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Jonathan Sutherland, host of BBC Scotland's Scottish Cup coverage. Image: SNS
By Callum Law

For football clubs across the country – including those in the Highland League – the weekend just past is one of the most eagerly anticipated in the entire season as the first round of the Scottish Cup took place.

The dream for the 60 sides in action in recent days – including all 18 Breedon Highland League teams – may not be so much to go all the way to Hampden, but to get to the fourth round and potentially earn a crack at one of the nation’s big hitters.

In recent years, Buckie Thistle have faced Celtic, Fraserburgh have tackled Rangers and Brora Rangers caused one of the greatest shocks in the history of the cup by taking the scalp of Hearts.

What has added even more intrigue to the early rounds of the tournament is BBC Scotland’s live coverage of a fixture from rounds one, two and three.

Numbers don’t lie when it comes to Highland League coverage

Unfortunately, however, clubs from the north and north-east have largely been excluded from the exposure of playing in front of the national broadcaster’s cameras.

Since the BBC started showing a match from the early rounds, no team from the Highlands, Moray or Aberdeenshire has had a home tie selected for live broadcast.

Including Friday’s clash between Dalkeith Thistle and Broxburn Athletic, the BBC have shown 15 ties from round one, two and three since 2019.

The only time the broadcaster has ventured north of Perth was to cover Brechin City v Darvel in round three in November 2021.

Even away from home, clubs from the north have featured just twice in early round ties that have been shown live – Bonnyrigg Rose v Buckie in October 2019 and Clydebank v Elgin City in October 2021.

Whatever the reasons for the lack of airtime for north sides, one would hope it’s not because of geography – given the BBC is a national broadcaster with significant resources.

Balance is important when choosing which games to cover

Leanne Crichton, James McFadden and Jonathan Sutherland during a Scottish Cup match between Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers in November last year. Image: SNS

From personal experience, I can appreciate the challenges when it comes to picking fixtures to show.

This season is the fourth season the Press and Journal has produced Highland League Weekly – a weekly show on our website with highlights from two Highland League fixtures.

When it comes to choosing the games we cover with our cameras, it is impossible to get the perfect balance and keep everyone happy.

However, every season – and this term will be no different – we cover every team and visit every ground over the course of the campaign.

To give credit to the BBC, their decision to screen matches from the early rounds in the last five years has added an extra bit of prestige and excitement to the Scottish Cup.

However, it’s a shame that teams from the north have seldom featured thus far – but maybe it will change in time.

Ultimately the BBC, along with Premier Sports, who only start showing matches from the fourth round onwards, are the Scottish Cup rights holders and they can televise whatever games they like.

But it does feel like viewers and licence fee payers in this part of the world are being short-changed.

