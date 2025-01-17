Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye to end four month injury nightmare in cup tie at Elgin City

Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye is set to end a four month injury nightmare in the Scottish Cup clash against Elgin City on Saturday.

Former Senegal under-20 international Gueye has been sidelined since late September after suffering a quad muscle tear that required surgery.

Dons gaffer Jimmy Thelin confirmed Gueye will be in the squad for the fourth round clash against League Two side Elgin at Borough Briggs.

Gueye’s return is a major boost for an Aberdeen side that has failed to score in the last three games.

Attacker Gueye was in impressive form and hit five goals in four Premiership games before suffering his injury setback during a training session.

A £500,000 signing in the summer of 2023, Gueye was top scorer in the Premiership prior to his injury.

Meanwhile Thelin confirmed midfielder Jamie McGrath will miss the trip to Elgin due to injury.

The Dons boss faces a sweat on the severity of McGrath’s injury, with confirmation expected on Saturday.

Thelin said: “Pape is inside the squad for Saturday.

“He’s shown on the training pitch that he has a real hunger to play.

“Jamie is outside the squad.

“I will know more clearly on Saturday exactly how long he will be outside the squad.”

Left-back James McGarry is fit to face Elgin City having come off with cramp in the 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

Fellow left-back Jack MacKenzie is ruled out by injury but could return next weekend.

Thelin said: “James was cramp, so that is fine.

“Jack trained well today but maybe will need until next week.”