Aberdeen defender James McGarry joins Greek club on loan

Aberdeen defender James McGarry has completed his loan move to Greek Super League side Athens Kallithea on loan until the end of the season.

The left back, who joined the Dons from Central Coast Mariners in 2023, has made only 11 appearances for the Dons this season.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin said: “With Jack (MacKenzie) returning from injury and Alexander (Jensen) joining us, opportunities for James will be limited and he is at an important stage of his career where he needs regular minutes on the pitch.

“He’s going to a competitive league where there is a lot to play for so we’ll monitor his progress and believe this will be a really valuable loan for the player.”

The New Zealand international has 18 months left on his Aberdeen contract.