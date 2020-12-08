Cove Rangers striker Rory McAllister says players cannot dwell on frustration of losing remarkable home record

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers striker Rory McAllister knows they cannot afford to dwell on losing their unbeaten home record.

Montrose became the first team to beat Cove in league action at the Balmoral Stadium when the Gable Endies won 2-1 there at the weekend.

Cove had been unbeaten in the league there since first moving to the ground in 2018.

The Aberdeen side had won all 17 home league games since joining the SPFL last year, a run which helped carry them to the League Two title in 2020.

However, with the run now gone, McAllister insists Cove Rangers have to keep moving forward.

He said: “We’ve got to keep going. Every game is tough and we’ve just got to try win every game we can. There’s going to be disappointments – we’re not going to win every game – so we’ve just got to adjust again and keep going.”

McAllister was restored to the Cove Rangers starting line-up with Mitch Megginson absent due to a hamstring problem.

McAllister added: “It was a game of two halves. I thought we dominated the first half and should have had one or two more.

“The second half we didn’t start. They pressed us high and we didn’t really adapt to it. We got our just desserts in the end.

“They’ve pressed up high and they were on us from the start. I think I touched the ball three times in the second half. They were putting us under pressure.

“We’ve all said our piece and know it’s going to be a tough league. We’ve got to keep adapting to it and go again next week.

“I thought in the first half I did well – the boys were flying. In the second half I couldn’t really get on the ball.”