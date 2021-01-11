Steven Gerrard insists Rangers will approach Cove Rangers cup tie in right manner

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said he was looking forward to coming up against Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

The Ibrox side will take on League One side Cove in the third round of the competition on the weekend of January 30.

Cove defeated Alloa Athletic 3-2 at Recreation Park to set up the tie against Gerrard’s side.

He said: “Paul Hartley (the Cove manager) is ex-Celtic so I’m looking forward to that challenge.

“But we have a lot more challenges before that which we will focus on.

“When it comes round we’ll approach it right.

“It might be an opportunity to give people some game time but we’ll make those decisions as and when.”

Gerrard, meanwhile, felt there was no doubt referee John Beaton made the right call to send off Ryan Hedges.

The Dons winger was red carded for a foul on Alfredo Morelos.

James Tavernier fired the resulting spot-kick wide of the target, but the Gers went on to win the match 2-1.

When asked about the sending off Gerrard, who felt his side’s victory should have been “more emphatic”, said: “He’s about to put the ball in the net from six yards.

“I haven’t heard anyone debate that. I don’t think anyone will.

“He’s about to put the ball in the net from five or six yards and he gets totally wiped out. That’s always been a red card and always will be because he’s denying a goalscoring opportunity.

“The first red card is 100% right.”

He added: “I thought we were excellent up until 2-0 – our approach to the game and the intent we showed.

“Playing against 10 men we maintained our standards.

“But then I thought we got a little bit sloppy.”

Gerrard, meanwhile, said he was pleased with his side’s Scottish Cup draw.