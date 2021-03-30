Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mitch Megginson spoke to Ryan Jack the night before the Scottish Cup draw in January, which pitted Cove Rangers against their Glasgow namesake.

The pair were team-mates growing up at Aberdeen and have remained in touch since, with Megginson coming back to his native north-east in 2017 at the same time Jack was moving to Ibrox.

Megginson joked that Cove would get Rangers in the draw for the third round, on the back of their impressive 3-2 win against Alloa Athletic. Lo-and-behold, that prediction came true.

Cove face Rangers on Saturday in what will be the most high-profile game the club have had. Their Betfred Cup tie against Hibernian in October was the first televised home game they have had but it cranks up a notch going against the Premiership champions.

“I spoke to Ryan the night before the draw and said ‘100 per cent, I bet we get you guys at Ibrox’. I’d take that,” said Megginson.

“If he gets the nod – and doesn’t get the day off – it will be good to come up against him. I’ll look forward to that and it’s good to see him doing well.”

Megginson is not the only one of Cove’s squad who will be going up against an old friend.

Fraser Fyvie, Scott Ross, Jamie Masson, Blair Yule and Ryan Strachan all coming through the Dons youth system at various stages with Jack.

There is a great opportunity for the Aberdeen side to showcase themselves, after a period where they have made a significant impression on the Scottish football scene.

“The league has it’s own stresses and you know you get a free hit at Rangers,” said Megginson. “You’ve got an occasion to go and enjoy and no pressure on us at all.

“For those who haven’t played there before, what an incentive it is to get in the starting 11 and walk out at Ibrox.

🆕 The Scottish FA have confirmed that our Third Round tie against @RangersFC will be played at Ibrox on Saturday, 3 April#ScottishCup https://t.co/pVovPUS1Kn — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) March 3, 2021

“I’ve played there for every club I’ve been at. That was a full crowd as well, so I was lucky enough to experience that. That will be the only downside of the game.

“One thing that’s missing is a goal. I think I’m due a goal against them!”

After a two-and-a-half month lay-off, Cove are also back in action after the resumption of League One. It enables them to at least get a few league games under their belt before heading to Ibrox.

“I’m glad we weren’t playing them on the 23rd,” said Megginson. “That would have been a tough ask, with the form they’re on just now.

“We wouldn’t have been able to show a true reflection of ourselves. I’m glad it’s not until April and hopefully we’ll have a base match-fitness for that.”