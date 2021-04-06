Broque Watson urges Cove Rangers to keep level heads in fixture chaos

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Broque Watson believes Cove Rangers can take it one game at a time despite their hectic run-in to the League One season.

A little over 48 hours after their Scottish Cup defeat against Rangers, Cove will be back in action again in the central belt as they take on Clyde tonight.

They will then be back on home soil against Dumbarton on Saturday as Paul Hartley’s side look to cement their place in the top half of the table.

Cove are in the thick of the promotion race despite it being their first season at this level. Watson, who arrived during the last campaign from Annan Athletic, reckons they cannot afford to look too far ahead despite the mounting fixture list.

🔵 @CoveRangersFC's Paul Hartley gives his verdict on a tough loss for his side "The whole 90 minutes, Rangers were relentless against us…It was a tough game for our players. It was the toughest match they'll ever face. Probably the best players they'll ever face." pic.twitter.com/W2TJQrzfjS — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 4, 2021

He said: “We’re sitting second just now and breathing down on Falkirk, but it always is taking every game as it comes.

“Hopefully we can take three points on Tuesday, but we will be taking each game as it comes.

“We try our best every game. You saw on Sunday night – the boys were running and working for each other. It shows what kind of team we are.

“We just look to go again on Tuesday and try and take the three points.”

Watson was recalled to the team at Ibrox after a spell on the sidelines and will hope he has done enough to feature again this evening at Broadwood.

Hartley has concerns over forwards Mitch Megginson and Leighton McIntosh, while midfielder Jamie Masson had a scan yesterday on a suspected ankle injury picked up in the second half of the Scottish Cup tie.

Watson added: “I hope he recovers well. I didn’t see it myself, but just seeing the look on his face in the changing room, it’s not nice.

“I wish him all the best and hopefully he gets fit quick.”

Former Celtic youngster Watson believes Cove can take heart from how they regrouped after a first-half schooling by the Premiership champions.

Watson had a busy evening too, trying to get the better of Calvin Bassey in an attacking and defensive capacity.

He added: “It was a shift for myself. It was slack for the third goal from myself, but apart from that I felt I defended well.

“My man didn’t really get any crosses in and I matched him up and down.”