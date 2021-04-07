Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson will miss the rest of the season as he faces surgery on the ankle injury picked up against Rangers.

Masson went down just after the hour mark in the 4-0 Scottish Cup defeat on Sunday and required a stretcher to be helped from the pitch.

He also left with his right leg in a brace and will now undergo an operation, which will see him sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

Thanks for all the birthday messages and messages over my injury in last nights game! Appreciate it 💙 hopefully back out there in no time ⚽️ — Jamie Masson (@JMasson_) April 5, 2021

Masson joins full-back Harry Milne on the sidelines after he underwent surgery last month on ruptured ankle ligaments picked up in training.

Cove drew 1-1 with Clyde on Tuesday night in League One, with captain Mitch Megginson and Leighton McIntosh also missing. The pair sustained knocks at Ibrox but are hoped to be available for Dumbarton’s visit to the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

Manager Paul Hartley is aware there are tired players within the squad, after the 1-1 draw at Broadwood.

He told the Cove website: “I knew it was going to be tough, as every game will be between now and the end of the season.

“This was particularly challenging, there were a lot of tired bodies out there because of the really hard game (away to Rangers) we had on Sunday.

“It’s another point for us, away from home, which could end up proving invaluable.

“It’s a case of resting the players now so that they are able to go again on Saturday.”