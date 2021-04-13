Cove Rangers’ Adam Livingstone lauds squad depth for promotion bid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Adam Livingstone has backed Cove Rangers’ squad depth to see them through the challenges of a League One promotion bid.

Manager Paul Hartley has had to rotate his squad over a hectic period, which has seen his side play six games in the last three weeks.

Bar the Scottish Cup game at Rangers, Cove have maintained their impressive run of form, which stretches to seven matches unbeaten in League One.

They sit second in the table, three points behind Falkirk heading into the meeting between the two sides this weekend at the Balmoral Stadium.

Livingstone, who arrived last summer after being let go by Motherwell, has found himself in the team again after injury to regular left-back Harry Milne, who is out for the season with an ankle injury.

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

Hartley has also been able to bolster his squad with the addition of Aberdeen loanees Kieran Ngwenya and Kevin Hanratty for the run-in.

Livingstone said: “We’ve got good cover in good areas. With Kieran (Ngwenya) coming in – I don’t think I’d be able to play 90 minutes every game. A lot of the players have played 90 minutes in every game over the last two weeks.

“It just gives that bit of time to rest and it’s good for us. It gives us time to recover. Injuries are making it harder, but for me, from last Sunday (the Rangers game), I got more rest for Saturday which made me feel a lot better for the game.

“It’s obviously a shame what’s happened to Harry and I hope he recovers quickly. It does give me a chance to prove what I can do, which I’ve not had previously.

“It’s a good chance to show what I can do. Hopefully I can put some games together and go into next season strong, hopefully having won the league.”

Cove have two games to go before the split and then will face four fixtures which will determine the success of their season.

Cove defender Livingstone added: “We need to start winning more games, so it’s good that we got the three points on Saturday.

“This is the time where there’s no room for error. There’s two games left and we want to keep ourselves right up there and get ready for the split.

“We need to be more clinical in front of goal. We got a scrappy goal (against Dumbarton), but we need to take those, as they’re the ones we’ve not been getting over the last couple of weeks.”