Cove Rangers: Importance of Airdrieonians play-off tie not lost on players

Leighton McIntosh and his Cove Rangers colleagues are well aware of the magnitude of Tuesday’s play-off clash with Airdrieonians.

Victory for Cove would pit them against either Montrose or Morton in next week’s two-legged final, with the Angus outfit holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.

The two sides drew 1-1 in Saturday’s first leg at the Balmoral Stadium, with McIntosh scoring in the second half to cancel out an own-goal from defender Ross Graham.

“It’s a huge game for the club and the boys know what it means,” said McIntosh. “If you look at the squad, there’s tons of experience and quality.

“We’ve done well, just coming up and getting a play-off spot. We played a Championship team this season in Alloa and did well – we’ve definitely got the talent for the Championship.

“Anyone who comes here – the boys are used to winning and we’ve got good attacking players. Right until the last minute, we’re always trying to create something.”

Should they do enough at the Penny Cars Stadium on Tuesday, it would give them the opportunity to achieve a third promotion in a row up to the Championship.

That is on the back of two Highland League titles and winning League Two last season.

“I’ve just come in this season, but I’ve seen boys are used to winning things,” added McIntosh. “We’ve got big momentum coming up the leagues and we really want to take that into the Championship.”

66’ | #CRFC 1-1 AFC GOAL!! Leighton McIntosh from close range to bring us level!#CRFCLive pic.twitter.com/LHdTFTx1pX — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) May 8, 2021

Cove delivered a refreshed and energised performance on Saturday against the Diamonds, benefitting from a rare rest period after their frantic finish to the season.

McIntosh said: “The amount of games we’ve had is crazy, but the boys are professional. They’ve looked after themselves well.

“It was good to get that week to refresh – a lot of the boys didn’t really train on Tuesday to get our legs back. Personally I feel better for it.”

McIntosh was disappointed Cove do not have a lead to take down to Airdrie, but was pleased with his goal.

He added: “I thought we controlled the game to be honest. I’m disappointed not to be going to Airdrie with a win, but obviously we’re still in it and still level. There’s everything to play for.

“I had to make a decision whether to stay wide or go in. I made the decision to go in and (was in the) right place, right time to tuck it in.

“We had some great chances. On another day they go in. We need to keep that intensity going into the next game.”