Cove Rangers see set-piece practice pay off with Ryan Strachan goal

By Jamie Durent
November 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Ryan Strachan celebrates opening the scoring for Cove Rangers
Ryan Strachan reckons set-piece practice paid off for Cove Rangers after he found the net against old club Peterhead.

The centre-back, whose last two goals against Partick Thistle and Alloa Athletic came from long-range, was in the right place at the right time to finish from a Cove corner.

The assist came from fellow defender Morgyn Neill and helped open the floodgates for Cove on their way to a 3-0 win.

Strachan said: “I had a look on Livescore after the game and people will be wondering how Morgyn Neill has assisted Ryan Strachan but I was in the right place at the right time.

“We always work on set-pieces with the manager. On Thursdays, at the end of every session we work on set-plays and shape.

“It’s pleasing to get goals from set-pieces, albeit that one was from a lump into the box.

“It’s always good to get a goal and to be fair we needed it. The longer the game goes on the deeper they get and it becomes harder to get a goal.

“To get that goal with 40 minutes to go it means they need to come out and it leaves more gaps.”

Ryan Strachan scores the opening goal for Cove
With Mitch Megginson also finding the net twice, it delivered a resounding triumph for the home side and keeps them in touch at the top of the table.

Cove head to Airdrieonians next weekend in an intriguing match-up between the top two sides in League One.

Strachan added: “We’ve been threatening a half-decent performance; we’ve been getting better in the last few weeks and on Saturday we moved the shape a bit which suited us.

“I thought we were excellent. We dominated the ball and I don’t think they could handle us. 3-0 flatters them.”

