Cove Rangers see set-piece practice pay off with Ryan Strachan goal

Ryan Strachan reckons set-piece practice paid off for Cove Rangers after he found the net against old club Peterhead.

The centre-back, whose last two goals against Partick Thistle and Alloa Athletic came from long-range, was in the right place at the right time to finish from a Cove corner.

The assist came from fellow defender Morgyn Neill and helped open the floodgates for Cove on their way to a 3-0 win.

Strachan said: “I had a look on Livescore after the game and people will be wondering how Morgyn Neill has assisted Ryan Strachan but I was in the right place at the right time.

“We always work on set-pieces with the manager. On Thursdays, at the end of every session we work on set-plays and shape.

“It’s pleasing to get goals from set-pieces, albeit that one was from a lump into the box.

“It’s always good to get a goal and to be fair we needed it. The longer the game goes on the deeper they get and it becomes harder to get a goal.

“To get that goal with 40 minutes to go it means they need to come out and it leaves more gaps.”

With Mitch Megginson also finding the net twice, it delivered a resounding triumph for the home side and keeps them in touch at the top of the table.

Cove head to Airdrieonians next weekend in an intriguing match-up between the top two sides in League One.

Strachan added: “We’ve been threatening a half-decent performance; we’ve been getting better in the last few weeks and on Saturday we moved the shape a bit which suited us.

“I thought we were excellent. We dominated the ball and I don’t think they could handle us. 3-0 flatters them.”