Cove Rangers: Assistant boss Gordon Young pleased to cap off big week with a victory

Cove Rangers assistant boss Gordon Young was pleased his side were able to cap off a big week with a win against Dumbarton.

Three big games in seven days saw Cove earn a replay against Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup, beat Rangers B 5-1 in the SPFL Trust Trophy and see off the Sons 2-0.

Goals from Fraser Fyvie and Iain Vigurs made all the difference at the Balmoral Stadium, as Cove managed to brave the conditions to earn all three points.

“The manager said to the players after the game what a great week it’s been for us. It’s been a fantastic week,” said Young.

“The players have applied themselves in three different types of conditions, three setups and they’ve performed excellently.

“I think both sets of players take great credit. The conditions, particularly in the first half, were horrible.

“I thought in the second half we got a bit in our favour with the conditions changing slightly. It let us get the ball down and play a bit more.”

Young was also pleased Cove were able to take the pressure off their strikers Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister, with both goals coming from midfield.

Fyvie added to to his two midweek goals with the opener and Vigurs bagged his second in seven days to seal the points.

“The manager is right in saying we can’t depend on our two strikers (McAllister and Megginson) all the time,” added Young.

“We need to get goals from set-pieces, maybe from our centre-backs, and goals from midfield. That’s two weeks in a row that Iain Vigurs as scored as well so great credit to them for making the runs and more importantly, finishing them off.”