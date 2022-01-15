Union Terrace: Busy Aberdeen street reduced to one-way traffic causing travel disruption

An error occurred. Please try again.

Union Terrace, one of the most congested roads in Aberdeen, is being reduced to one-way traffic for around four months.

Having reopened for the first time in 21-months back in November of last year, the street is reverting to a one-way traffic system.

The road, which connects two of Aberdeen’s busiest thoroughfares, is being partially closed off to ensure the safety of workers carrying out the revamp of Union Terrace Gardens.

Cars that had been allowed to drive in both lanes will now only be able to drive from Union Street to Rosemount Viaduct.

Bus routes in the area have also been changed to their pre-Christmas markets route.

Work to complete the Union Terrace Gardens project has been pushed back a number of times due to coronavirus.

It is hoped that the stretch will be reopened by April 30, as the move signifies a step forward in the £28.3 million development project.

Back in September, Aberdeen City Council’s chief capital officer, John Wilson, stated that the “bulk” of the building and civil engineering work would be finished by the end of 2021.

It is hoped that the public will be granted access to the space at some point during this year.

New additions to the space include three pavilions located along Union Terrace, a grand staircase leading down from the entrance opposite Aberdeen Central Library, a playpark and accessible routes into the area from street level.

