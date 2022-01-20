Cove Rangers: Fraser Fyvie highlights club’s progress ahead of facing old side Hibernian in the Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Fraser Fyvie highlights club’s progress ahead of facing old side Hibernian in the Scottish Cup

By Jamie Durent
January 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie.
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie

Fraser Fyvie may have enjoyed one of his most memorable days in football at Hibernian but it is Cove Rangers’ progress which excites him the most.

Fyvie spent two-and-a-half years at Easter Road, lifting the Scottish Cup in 2016 and helping the club win promotion back to the Premiership.

When he returns to the capital tonight, it will be with a club striving to reach the same heights as their opponents.

Cove entered the SPFL in 2019 and have enjoyed an impressive rise, winning the League Two title in their first season and currently sitting eight points clear at the top of League One.

It is their promise and priorities that occupy his mind heading into the game, rather than reflecting too much on his time with the Hibees.

Fraser Fyvie won the Scottish Cup with Hibernian in 2016
Fraser Fyvie won the Scottish Cup with Hibernian in 2016

“It’s just another game of football. I used to play there and I had some good times there, but it’s just another game,” said Fyvie.

“They were good times at Hibs – I was there two-and-a-half seasons and it was really enjoyable. The Scottish Cup run was fantastic, but I’m now going up against them and looking forward to it.

“We’re in good form, there’s no doubt. I thought Montrose were really good on Saturday and we were backs to the wall for long periods of the game.

“Looking to Thursday, it might be similar. Shaun (Maloney) and Gaz (Caldwell) will have them set up to play football; the style they’ll want to play is with the ball on the floor and they’ll try to pin teams back.

“There’s no doubt that’s coming on Thursday, we can be prepared for that, and go enjoy ourselves – which is the most important thing.”

Fraser Fyvie turns in the opener for Cove Rangers
Fraser Fyvie turns in the opener for Cove Rangers against Rangers B

Fyvie scored in the win over Queen of the South which put Cove through to this stage and the removal of crowd restrictions should ensure tonight is a memorable occasion.

“I think it’s important we go down there and put in a performance,” added Fyvie. “It is a free-hit – they’re a Premiership side, their budget and support is miles bigger than ours, so in essence they should go on and win the game.

“But we’re not going down with that mindset. We want to put in a performance and see what we can do.

“There’s always cup upsets that can happen. I think it’s important we try to implement our style, knowing that they are a full-time club and should be fitter, stronger and quicker than us.”

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie.
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie in action against Peterhead

It is difficult not to be optimistic about Cove’s trajectory, given their form at the moment.

But each and every person connected to the club will do their best to remain grounded, as they look to take the next step on their journey.

“We’re going in the right direction as a club,” added Fyvie. “I think it’s credit to the vision the board have put in, from Keith Moorhouse, to John Sheran and Terry Cobban.

“A lot goes on behind-the-scenes and obviously there’s the manager’s vision as well and us implementing it as players.

“It’s important the club is recognised for what it’s doing at the lower levels. I expected this progress (since 2019); the vision was put to me that they wanted to take better in players in, with players here improving over time that have stepped up from Highland League, to League Two and League One.

“We’re in a good position, but Airdrie have got a game in hand on us, which can take it down to five points (at the top of League One).

“We’re still to play them and have got a hard February and March, so it’s really important we take it game by game and see where we end up.”

