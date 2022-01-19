Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse determined to enjoy Scottish Cup tie with Hibernian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers are continuing to rack up the big-game experiences and chairman Keith Moorhouse wants to enjoy it as much as he can.

They played Hibernian and Rangers last season and had a trip to Tynecastle in the League Cup this year.

Cove, in just their third season as an SPFL side, will get another chance to add to the list when they travel to Easter Road tomorrow night to face the Hibees in the Scottish Cup.

There is little pressure on the Aberdeen side, who are eight points clear at the top of League One. It is an occasion for everyone connected to the club to try and enjoy.

“It’s one of those occasions you’ve got to go and enjoy as best you can,” said Moorhouse.

“It’s no different to going to Ibrox last season to play Rangers, apart from the fact there’ll be some fans at the game.

“We’ll all try and enjoy it as best we possibly can. No one really expects anything from us, so hopefully the guys will be able to enjoy the evening.

“But once the whistle goes, the natural instinct is you want to win. That’s how everyone at the club is and has been for a good while.

“Paul (Hartley) will have the guys in the right place and sitting in the stand, we’ve just got to smile and try enjoy it.”

The fact there should be a healthy attendance in the capital came as a relief to Cove, who could have faced a second year with a bumper cup-tie in front of little or no fans.

The lifting of the restrictions last week, plus some help from the club, should see a good number of Cove fans head down to Edinburgh, even if the Thursday night scheduling is a bit of an inconvenience.

Their backing in the last round against Queen of the South, where Cove went to Palmerston and won 3-0 in a midweek replay, did not go unnoticed.

“I think a lot of clubs in Scotland were relieved when it was announced and we were certainly one of them,” added Moorhouse.

“We had a brilliant support, a real noisy support at Palmerston. We were delighted with that. The club were keen to get as many people down as possible to support the guys and the club picked up the cost of the travel for that.

“Likewise for Thursday night, ourselves and Terry (Cobban) at Ace have agreed to split the cost of the away buses. It’s a night for everyone to enjoy themselves, right from the players to the bus drivers.

“From what I’m hearing, there’ll be a really healthy travelling support. If they’re half as noisy as they were at Palmerston, I’m sure the players will respond to that.

“As chairman, it makes you proud to know you’ve got that level of support following your club. We’re still a young club when it comes to SPFL football, so we’re mindful of that too.”

Cove are heading into the game in about as good a shape as they could hope for.

Their form is among the best in Scotland – a run of 15 games unbeaten, nine wins on the bounce and seven clean sheets in their last eight games.

“We’re incredibly proud of the run we’re on and we just need to hope it keeps going,” said Moorhouse.

“They’re good guys. We’ve been quite choosy about who we bring in; they’ve got to be the right type of person, as well as being able to improve what we have.

“To a large degree, the way we’re playing, where we are and the press that goes along with that helps when you’re trying to get players in.”

Cove have achieved quite a lot in a short space of time, but they are also cognisant there is still much more they want to do.

“We’re not going to forget that we’re still a relatively young club in SPFL terms and we’ve still got a lot to prove and achieve,” said Moorhouse.

“We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves – we’ll walk before we can run.”