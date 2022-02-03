Cove Rangers and Iain Vigurs ready for challenges to League One supremacy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iain Vigurs reckons Cove Rangers are the team everyone will want to beat in League One – because they are top of the pile.

Cove are seven points clear at the summit and face their nearest challengers, Airdrieonians, at the Balmoral Stadium this weekend.

Paul Hartley’s side have not lost in the league since October and are in control of the division as it stands.

But Vigurs acknowledges there is a target on their back from every other team in League One.

He said: “Who doesn’t want to beat the team that’s at the top of the league? You can say that for Kelty Hearts in League Two and for Arbroath flying high in the Championship.

“Whoever is flying high, everyone wants to take them down a peg or two. Everyone wants to be the team that knocks them off their perch.

“But that’s what you have to deal with when you’re at the top and have a successful period.”

Cove drew 2-2 with Dumbarton last weekend, extending their unbeaten record to 13 games.

February could prove to be a crucial month for them, given they face Airdrieonians, Queen’s Park, Falkirk and Alloa in consecutive weeks.

But for Vigurs and his team-mates, the games will be treated like any other.

He added: “The next three games are massive in that sense. We played Montrose a few weeks ago and got a great win there, but this is another massive game.

“Airdrie have been going really well. They’re a good side and well-drilled. To come away from that (clash earlier in the season) with three points was massive.

“If we do have a really good month then it sets us on our way nicely. We’ve got a seven-point lead at the moment and we’re really looking to stretch that.

“Every month from now until the end of April is a massive month. We’re not going to look at any game lightly.”

The former Caley Thistle and Ross County man has been in the wars of late, picking up ankle injuries in the games against East Fife and Montrose.

Vigurs said: “First time it was the left ankle that was rolled, but I was able to get back within a couple of weeks.

“Then against Montrose the boy has tackled from behind and sat on my right ankle, which jarred it a little bit.

“It’s been acting up and the Hibs game came too soon. I managed to get back at the weekend, but it’s been heavily-strapped at the moment. It’s slowly but surely getting there.”