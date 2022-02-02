Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers complete loan signing of Dundee United attacker Kai Fotheringham

By Jamie Durent
February 2, 2022, 7:11 pm
Kai Fotheringham, right, in action for Falkirk against Cove Rangers.
Cove Rangers have signed teenage forward Kai Fotheringham on loan from Dundee United for the rest of the season.

Fotheringham, who had a spell at Championship side Raith Rovers earlier in the campaign, will go into Cove’s squad ahead of the weekend’s game with Airdrieonians.

The 18-year-old has come through the youth system at United and made his senior debut for the club in 2020.

He spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at League One side Falkirk and scored his first senior goal in a Scottish Cup tie against Arbroath.

Kai Fotheringham in action for Raith Rovers earlier this season
Kai Fotheringham in action for Raith Rovers earlier this season

Fotheringham made seven appearances in a loan spell at Raith earlier this season, which ended in a unique injury after repeated dislocations of his ankle required surgery.

Cove manager Paul Hartley told the club website: “Kai is a very talented young player who we have been aware of for some time, so we are delighted to get him on board.

“I would like to thank United and manager Tam Courts for giving us the opportunity to work with Kai.

“It continues our great relationship with United, which has proved beneficial to both clubs.

“I was pleased to see Declan Glass, Ross Graham and Archie Meekison, who have spent spells on loan with us in the past, were all involved with the United first team squad last weekend.

“This latest loan agreement adds strength to our squad ahead of what is going to be a pretty challenge second half to our season and also gives Kai the opportunity to gain more first team experience.”

Fotheringham has been a team-mate of recent Cove signing Mark Reynolds, who joined the Aberdeen side from United last month.

