Cove Rangers complete loan signing of Dundee United attacker Kai Fotheringham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have signed teenage forward Kai Fotheringham on loan from Dundee United for the rest of the season.

Fotheringham, who had a spell at Championship side Raith Rovers earlier in the campaign, will go into Cove’s squad ahead of the weekend’s game with Airdrieonians.

The 18-year-old has come through the youth system at United and made his senior debut for the club in 2020.

He spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at League One side Falkirk and scored his first senior goal in a Scottish Cup tie against Arbroath.

Fotheringham made seven appearances in a loan spell at Raith earlier this season, which ended in a unique injury after repeated dislocations of his ankle required surgery.

😁 We are delighted to announce Dundee United forward Kai Fotheringham has joined us on loan for the remainder of the season Welcome, @kaifotheringham 🤝 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) February 2, 2022

Cove manager Paul Hartley told the club website: “Kai is a very talented young player who we have been aware of for some time, so we are delighted to get him on board.

“I would like to thank United and manager Tam Courts for giving us the opportunity to work with Kai.

“It continues our great relationship with United, which has proved beneficial to both clubs.

“I was pleased to see Declan Glass, Ross Graham and Archie Meekison, who have spent spells on loan with us in the past, were all involved with the United first team squad last weekend.

“This latest loan agreement adds strength to our squad ahead of what is going to be a pretty challenge second half to our season and also gives Kai the opportunity to gain more first team experience.”

Fotheringham has been a team-mate of recent Cove signing Mark Reynolds, who joined the Aberdeen side from United last month.