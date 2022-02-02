Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Pupils at Merkinch Primary School face disruption to learning due to Covid

By Ross Hempseed
February 2, 2022, 7:26 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 8:06 pm
Merkinch Primary School. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Merkinch Primary School. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Several classes have faced disruption to learning at Merkinch Primary School in Inverness due to a Covid-19 outbreak among students.

The Highland school’s “blue circles” room of children has been closed for two days due to Covid report among the pupils leading to a number of children having to self-isolate.

Coupled with staff shortages the school has decided the room should remain closed on February 4, to be cautious.

Advice will be issued on Thursday on whether the room can reopen and children return to teaching on Friday.

On February 1, Primary 3 and Primary 6 pupils were advised to stay home and isolate.

Primary 4/5 pupils were told they could return to school on Wednesday following a negative Covid test after the school informed parents that their children needed to self-isolate.

This was due to a suspected Covid-19 case within the class identified on January 28.

Precautions continue to be implemented in secondary schools across Scotland including, promoting good hygiene and masks.

However, there is no mask mandate for pupils in primary schools, so there is a higher risk of infection spreading.

On social media, Merkinch Primary School wrote: “A reminder that if you or your child has any of the main coronavirus symptoms – either a new continuous cough, a fever, or a loss of or change in smell and taste – and isn’t self-isolating after a positive Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test, they should get a PCR test.

“This includes children under 5 years. Under 5s should also get a PCR test if they have symptoms or develop symptoms.”

A full list of all schools closed across the north and north-east will be published on Thursday morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal