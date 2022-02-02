Pupils at Merkinch Primary School face disruption to learning due to Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several classes have faced disruption to learning at Merkinch Primary School in Inverness due to a Covid-19 outbreak among students.

The Highland school’s “blue circles” room of children has been closed for two days due to Covid report among the pupils leading to a number of children having to self-isolate.

Coupled with staff shortages the school has decided the room should remain closed on February 4, to be cautious.

Advice will be issued on Thursday on whether the room can reopen and children return to teaching on Friday.

On February 1, Primary 3 and Primary 6 pupils were advised to stay home and isolate.

Primary 4/5 pupils were told they could return to school on Wednesday following a negative Covid test after the school informed parents that their children needed to self-isolate.

This was due to a suspected Covid-19 case within the class identified on January 28.

Precautions continue to be implemented in secondary schools across Scotland including, promoting good hygiene and masks.

However, there is no mask mandate for pupils in primary schools, so there is a higher risk of infection spreading.

On social media, Merkinch Primary School wrote: “A reminder that if you or your child has any of the main coronavirus symptoms – either a new continuous cough, a fever, or a loss of or change in smell and taste – and isn’t self-isolating after a positive Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test, they should get a PCR test.

“This includes children under 5 years. Under 5s should also get a PCR test if they have symptoms or develop symptoms.”

A full list of all schools closed across the north and north-east will be published on Thursday morning.