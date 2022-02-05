Cove Rangers retain seven-point lead after 1-1 draw with Airdrieonians

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers remain seven points clear at the top of League One after a 1-1 draw with nearest-challengers Airdrieonians.

Harry Milne gave Cove an early advantage but the league-leaders were pegged back in the second half through Callum Smith.

Third-placed Montrose also drew at home to Dumbarton, meaning no other team could close the gap to Paul Hartley’s side.

Cove were unchanged from the side which drew 2-2 with Dumbarton last weekend, with new signing Kai Fotheringham on the bench.

The previous two league meetings between these sides had gone the way of Cove, winning 1-0 in Aberdeen in August before a 2-0 triumph on the road.

Milne, who shone so impressively in the Scottish Cup against Hibernian, took just seven minutes to come to the fore again. Driving through a gap on the left, he rolled the ball into Rory McAllister and continued his run to collect the return pass.

Falling over and on his unfavoured right foot, Milne was able to steer the ball into the bottom corner for the perfect start.

Brody Paterson, who had already turned an Iain Vigurs corner against his own crossbar, was then required to scramble back onto the line to clear, after Fraser Fyvie had touched Morgyn Neill’s pass beyond the goalkeeper.

When Airdrieonians’ response came, it came from distance. Josh Kerr had tried to catch Stuart McKenzie off his line from within his own half, while a delicate clip from Rhys McCabe came off the frame of the goal.

There was little quit in either side, which should come as no surprise given they are the two form sides in the division. Everything was done at speed, hoping the intensity and sharpness would be enough to catch their opponents off-guard.

Paterson scampered forward from left-back to get on the end of the final chance of the first-half, turning the ball into the side netting.

Aware that Airdrieonians were gaining a foothold in the game, Cove came out for the second half with a purpose.

McAllister was close to turning in a Blair Yule cross and Mitch Megginson had a shot blocked by Currie, before the crossbar was rattled by a McAllister free-kick.

But Ian Murray’s side were not done. Rhys McCabe’s ball split the defence and played Smith through, with the forward checking back inside on to his left foot and rolling the ball beyond McKenzie.

The momentum of the game had now swung firmly in the visitors’ favour. Smith tested McKenzie again from the edge of the box and a series of set-pieces frayed nerves for Cove.

Hartley brought on Jamie Masson and Fotheringham to try force a late winner but there was to be no separating the two sides in the north-east.