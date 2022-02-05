Cove Rangers retain seven-point lead after 1-1 draw with Airdrieonians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers retain seven-point lead after 1-1 draw with Airdrieonians

By Jamie Durent
February 5, 2022, 4:55 pm Updated: February 5, 2022, 5:49 pm
Goalscorer Harry Milne is congratulated by Mitch Megginson after giving Cove Rangers the lead
Goalscorer Harry Milne is congratulated by Mitch Megginson after giving Cove Rangers the lead. Photos by Chris Sumner

Cove Rangers remain seven points clear at the top of League One after a 1-1 draw with nearest-challengers Airdrieonians.

Harry Milne gave Cove an early advantage but the league-leaders were pegged back in the second half through Callum Smith.

Third-placed Montrose also drew at home to Dumbarton, meaning no other team could close the gap to Paul Hartley’s side.

Cove were unchanged from the side which drew 2-2 with Dumbarton last weekend, with new signing Kai Fotheringham on the bench.

The previous two league meetings between these sides had gone the way of Cove, winning 1-0 in Aberdeen in August before a 2-0 triumph on the road.

Milne, who shone so impressively in the Scottish Cup against Hibernian, took just seven minutes to come to the fore again. Driving through a gap on the left, he rolled the ball into Rory McAllister and continued his run to collect the return pass.

Cove Rangers goalscorer Harry Milne celebrates after opening the scoring.
Cove Rangers goalscorer Harry Milne celebrates after opening the scoring

Falling over and on his unfavoured right foot, Milne was able to steer the ball into the bottom corner for the perfect start.

Brody Paterson, who had already turned an Iain Vigurs corner against his own crossbar, was then required to scramble back onto the line to clear, after Fraser Fyvie had touched Morgyn Neill’s pass beyond the goalkeeper.

When Airdrieonians’ response came, it came from distance. Josh Kerr had tried to catch Stuart McKenzie off his line from within his own half, while a delicate clip from Rhys McCabe came off the frame of the goal.

There was little quit in either side, which should come as no surprise given they are the two form sides in the division. Everything was done at speed, hoping the intensity and sharpness would be enough to catch their opponents off-guard.

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie clips the ball round goalkeeper Max Currie.
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie clips the ball round goalkeeper Max Currie

Paterson scampered forward from left-back to get on the end of the final chance of the first-half, turning the ball into the side netting.

Aware that Airdrieonians were gaining a foothold in the game, Cove came out for the second half with a purpose.

McAllister was close to turning in a Blair Yule cross and Mitch Megginson had a shot blocked by Currie, before the crossbar was rattled by a McAllister free-kick.

But Ian Murray’s side were not done. Rhys McCabe’s ball split the defence and played Smith through, with the forward checking back inside on to his left foot and rolling the ball beyond McKenzie.

Rory McAllister turns the ball across goal for Cove
Rory McAllister turns the ball across goal for Cove

The momentum of the game had now swung firmly in the visitors’ favour. Smith tested McKenzie again from the edge of the box and a series of set-pieces frayed nerves for Cove.

Hartley brought on Jamie Masson and Fotheringham to try force a late winner but there was to be no separating the two sides in the north-east.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]