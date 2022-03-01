Cove Rangers: Robbie Leitch hoping to follow in dad’s footsteps with Challenge Cup success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Robbie Leitch hoping to follow in dad’s footsteps with Challenge Cup success

By Jamie Durent
March 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 1, 2022, 9:31 am
Scott Leitch with the Challenge Cup in 2006
Former Ross County manager Scott Leitch with the Challenge Cup in 2006

Cove Rangers midfielder Robbie Leitch was just eight years old when he saw his dad Scott lift the Challenge Cup with Ross County.

Now Leitch junior wants to follow in his old man’s footsteps and help Cove reach their first final since becoming an SPFL club.

County saw off Clyde on penalties 5-4 at McDiarmid Park in 2006, with Leitch on the Staggies’ team bus amid the celebrations.

Now with Cove one step away from a final when they face Queen of the South tonight in the SPFL Trust Trophy, he hopes he can make some more memories of his own.

“I was at the final (in 2006),” said Leitch. “I was quite young – I can remember running on the park after the game. That was my first major final and it was a great day, because it was my dad’s Ross County team.

“I was on the bus after the game. They were all buzzing. I can remember Craig Samson on the bus – he’s a great guy and I’ve known him for a number of years.

Cove Rangers midfielder Robbie Leitch
Cove Rangers midfielder Robbie Leitch.

“It’s a competition that means a lot and hopefully we can get into the final and win it. We’re not here to do anything else. We believe we can beat anybody and have a good chance of winning it.

“This is the first I’ve been in this competition. Hopefully we can go one step further into the final.

“I would say the pressure is off but we put pressure on ourselves. We want to be better, get to these finals and beat these Championship teams, as that’s where we want to be.”

Leitch joined Cove last summer after leaving Falkirk, marking his first steps into part-time football.

He admits he has found it tough going at times, particularly when travelling up from Motherwell is factored in.

He said: “It’s been difficult, trying to get a job. The first part of the season was difficult, only training twice a week and trying to figure out what I wanted to do the rest of the time.

“But now I’ve got that sorted. I’m coaching with North Lanarkshire Council and I do a wee bit with my brother. That stuff is really good.

Robbie Leitch celebrates with Cove teammates after scoring their fourth goal against East Fife
Robbie Leitch celebrates with Cove teammates after scoring their fourth goal against East Fife.

“Through the winter was really tough. The start of the season it was fine, when it was new and exciting. As soon as the dark nights come, it was really hard.

“We’re getting to that point where it’s lighter on a night so it’s still light when we get home on a Tuesday and Thursday. Me, Morgyn (Neill) and Gordon Young travel through from Motherwell and pick up a few of the boys in Dundee.

“It’s long but the way we’re going just now, it makes a lot easier. All the boys are great so when we get up there it’s great to be around them all.”

Jamie Durent: Cove Rangers set for another night in cup spotlight

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]