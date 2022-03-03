Rory McAllister urges Cove Rangers to channel cup disappointment into sealing League One title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Rory McAllister urges Cove Rangers to channel cup disappointment into sealing League One title

By Jamie Durent
March 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 11:55 am
Cove Rangers striker Rory McAllister in action against Queen of the South
Cove Rangers striker Rory McAllister in action against Queen of the South

Rory McAllister has called on Cove Rangers to channel their SPFL Trust Trophy disappointment into a title push.

Cove are five points clear at the top of League One with nine games remaining, putting them in the box-seat to secure a third promotion in four years.

Paul Hartley’s side fell at the semi-final stage on Tuesday night, losing out to Queen of the South 1-0 at the Balmoral Stadium. It was their first defeat on home soil in 21 games, since the League Cup loss against Stirling Albion in July.

McAllister, who is Cove’s top-scorer this season with 18 goals, wants them to use the defeat as motivation to finish the job and win promotion.

He said: “We’ve got to concentrate on the last nine games. We’re in a great position and we’ve got to use this to spur us on a bit, to go win a league and get up to the Championship. Then we’ll be competing against teams of this standard, maybe slightly better, every weeks.

“If you’d offered us this position and the start of the season, we would have taken it. We’ve got to capitalise on it and go win a trophy. It’d be great for the club to get another promotion.

“I’m sure we’ll start taking chances if we create them on Saturday. Nights like that are hard to take but that’s just football.”

Rory McAllister
Rory McAllister

Cove dominated large swathes of the game against the side struggling at the bottom of the Championship.

The visitors were indebted to goalkeeper Josh Rae for making a string of important saves to keep Cove at bay.

McAllister added: “Barring the first two minutes when they scored, we battered them to say the least. We just couldn’t score. We lacked the last pass or the ball wouldn’t ricochet to us.

“They had chances later on when we were pushing for it but all in all, it’s an opportunity missed. The boys gave everything they had but it just didn’t fall for us on the night.

“They came here with a gameplan. We’ve dominated and had all the chances but they’ve put their bodies on the line, got all the blocks. It’s a frustrating night for everybody – it was a good opportunity for the players for a final, but not to be.”

 

